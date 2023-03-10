With the Oregon State baseball team (10-2) set to host Washington State (11-1) at Goss Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Mitch Canham won his 100th game at Oregon State on Tuesday. He is 100-53 in four seasons at OSU. Canham is the fifth head coach in Oregon State's history to reach the 100-win plateau.

- Oregon State is 24-8-1 in its last 33 games against Washington State. OSU is 15-3 in its last 18 games against the Cougars at home.

- OSU is opening Pac-12 play against Washington State for the third consecutive season.

- The Beavers recorded 27 hits - including 12 for extra bases - in a 2-1 series win at Pullman last season.

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 11 games with a 3-for-5 effort Tuesday. He has 19 hits - 10 for extra bases - with 13 runs batted in over the streak.- Bazzana leads the Pac-12 with seven doubles on the year. He's also seventh in the league with a .422 batting average, which trails teammates Micah McDowell (third at .444) and Mason Guerra (fifth at .435).

- Gavin Turley, meanwhile, is on a 10-game hit streak. He has 16 hits with four home runs during it.

- Turley's five home runs on the year are tied for second in the Pac-12.

- Micah McDowell has back-to-back three-hit efforts. He has 20 total on the year after coming into the season with 28 for his career.

- OSU's probable starter Friday, Trent Sellers, opened his collegiate career at Washington State in 2019. He pitched in 19 games, all in relief, and struck out 13 in 15 innings.

- OSU leads the league with a .321 team average. The Beavers are third with a 2.63 ERA.

- Oregon State, as a team, has a 1.84 ERA in five games in March. The Beavers have struck out 39 in 44 innings, limiting opponents to 32 hits and 19 walks - a 1.16 WHIP.

- OSU's 20 home runs this season have come in five less games than the 2022 Beavers.

- The Beavers have hit nine consecutive solo home runs.

- Oregon State is 7-2 this season when scoring first.