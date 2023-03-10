News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-10 11:25:45 -0600') }} baseball Edit

PREVIEW: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Washington State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (10-2) set to host Washington State (11-1) at Goss Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

MORE: Spring Nuggets Day 2 | WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 2 | Notebook: QB Depth, OL Continuity, MORE | Target Profile: QB Luke Moga | Updated Scholarship Chart | Day 1 Practice Nuggets | WATCH: OSU Football Talks Day 1 | Luke Webb Discusses OSU Offer

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon State (10-2, 0-0) vs. Washington State (11-1, 0-0)

Friday 5:35 p.m - RHP Trent Sellers (1-1, 1.59) vs. RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-1, 4.15)

Saturday 1:35 p.m. - RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-1, 2.25) vs. RHP Caden Kaelber (2-0, 2.00)

Sunday 1:05 p.m. - RHP Jaren Hunter (1-0, 4.66) vs. RHP Grant Taylor (1-0, 2.13)

OSU LIVE STREAM

RADIO

LIVE STATS

Quick Hits

- Mitch Canham won his 100th game at Oregon State on Tuesday. He is 100-53 in four seasons at OSU. Canham is the fifth head coach in Oregon State's history to reach the 100-win plateau.

- Oregon State is 24-8-1 in its last 33 games against Washington State. OSU is 15-3 in its last 18 games against the Cougars at home.

- OSU is opening Pac-12 play against Washington State for the third consecutive season.

- The Beavers recorded 27 hits - including 12 for extra bases - in a 2-1 series win at Pullman last season.

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 11 games with a 3-for-5 effort Tuesday. He has 19 hits - 10 for extra bases - with 13 runs batted in over the streak.- Bazzana leads the Pac-12 with seven doubles on the year. He's also seventh in the league with a .422 batting average, which trails teammates Micah McDowell (third at .444) and Mason Guerra (fifth at .435).

- Gavin Turley, meanwhile, is on a 10-game hit streak. He has 16 hits with four home runs during it.

- Turley's five home runs on the year are tied for second in the Pac-12.

- Micah McDowell has back-to-back three-hit efforts. He has 20 total on the year after coming into the season with 28 for his career.

- OSU's probable starter Friday, Trent Sellers, opened his collegiate career at Washington State in 2019. He pitched in 19 games, all in relief, and struck out 13 in 15 innings.

- OSU leads the league with a .321 team average. The Beavers are third with a 2.63 ERA.

- Oregon State, as a team, has a 1.84 ERA in five games in March. The Beavers have struck out 39 in 44 innings, limiting opponents to 32 hits and 19 walks - a 1.16 WHIP.

- OSU's 20 home runs this season have come in five less games than the 2022 Beavers.

- The Beavers have hit nine consecutive solo home runs.

- Oregon State is 7-2 this season when scoring first.

By The Numbers

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

25th

Baseball America

15th

Perfect Game

19th

Collegiate Baseball

15th

NCBWA

24th

USA Today

22nd

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}