With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team set to host UCLA for the final home regular series of the season, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Friday's probable starter, Aiden May, has limited Oregon and Washington State to six hits and three walks with 21 strikeouts combined over his last two outings, a stretch of 14 1/3 innings. May has made four starts at home this season, allowing five runs, all coming in a Beavers' win over Arizona State on April 5.

- Travis Bazzana needs four hits to surpass Darwin Barney (2005-07) for the all-time record at OSU.

- Bazzana surpassed Jim Wilson (1982) for the single-season record at OSU and is tied for 10th in Pac-12 history. Bazzana is tied with UCLA's Ryan McGuire (1993) and needs one to tie UCLA's Eric Valent (1997) and Arizona State's Mitch Jones (2000) for eighth.

- Bazzana also needs one stolen base to take the school career record. He is tied with Todd Thomas (1980-83) with 62.

- Brady Kasper is coming off a six-RBI effort against Gonzaga Monday, setting a career-high. He also equaled career highs with three hits and three runs scored.

- OSU's seven home runs Monday equaled the program record for a single game. It's the second time OSU has done so this season after hitting seven in the season opener versus New Mexico.

- The seven home runs gave OSU 97 on the year - a school record. That places Oregon State 11th nationally, one shy of Wright State and Utah Valley which are both tied for ninth.

- OSU is 21-2 at home, marking the 13th time the Beavers have won 20 or more.

- OSU is 67-19 (.779) at Goss Stadium since 2022.

- The Beavers are looking for their first series win over the Bruins at home since 2018. The teams did not meet in 2020 due to Covid-19 and UCLA won 2-of-3 in 2022.

- The teams have split the last 10 games, with OSU winning three of the last four.

- The Beavers are 27-6 when scoring first.