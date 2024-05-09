Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host UCLA
With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team set to host UCLA for the final home regular series of the season, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
UCLA (16-30, 6-18 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (36-12, 14-9)
Friday 7:05 p.m. RHP Aiden May (3-0, 3.13) vs. RHP Luke Jewett (1-4, 3.75)
Saturday 5:05 p.m. RHP Jacob Kmatz (5-2, 3.26) vs. RHP Mikey Barnett (4-3, 4.70)
Sunday 12:05 p.m. RHP Eric Segura (5-1, 5.11) vs. RHP Luke Rodriguez (2-4, 4.37)
TV - Pac-12 Networks
Radio - Beaver Sports Radio Network
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Friday's probable starter, Aiden May, has limited Oregon and Washington State to six hits and three walks with 21 strikeouts combined over his last two outings, a stretch of 14 1/3 innings. May has made four starts at home this season, allowing five runs, all coming in a Beavers' win over Arizona State on April 5.
- Travis Bazzana needs four hits to surpass Darwin Barney (2005-07) for the all-time record at OSU.
- Bazzana surpassed Jim Wilson (1982) for the single-season record at OSU and is tied for 10th in Pac-12 history. Bazzana is tied with UCLA's Ryan McGuire (1993) and needs one to tie UCLA's Eric Valent (1997) and Arizona State's Mitch Jones (2000) for eighth.
- Bazzana also needs one stolen base to take the school career record. He is tied with Todd Thomas (1980-83) with 62.
- Brady Kasper is coming off a six-RBI effort against Gonzaga Monday, setting a career-high. He also equaled career highs with three hits and three runs scored.
- OSU's seven home runs Monday equaled the program record for a single game. It's the second time OSU has done so this season after hitting seven in the season opener versus New Mexico.
- The seven home runs gave OSU 97 on the year - a school record. That places Oregon State 11th nationally, one shy of Wright State and Utah Valley which are both tied for ninth.
- OSU is 21-2 at home, marking the 13th time the Beavers have won 20 or more.
- OSU is 67-19 (.779) at Goss Stadium since 2022.
- The Beavers are looking for their first series win over the Bruins at home since 2018. The teams did not meet in 2020 due to Covid-19 and UCLA won 2-of-3 in 2022.
- The teams have split the last 10 games, with OSU winning three of the last four.
- The Beavers are 27-6 when scoring first.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
7th
|
Baseball America
|
11th
|
Perfect Game
|
8th
|
NCBWA
|
9th
|
USA Today
|
8th
Pac-12 Standings
