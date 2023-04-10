With the Oregon State baseball team (20-11, 7-8 Pac-12) set to host Gonzaga (12-16, 8-4 WCC) in a two-game series starting Monday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Gonzaga are meeting for the 110th and 111th time during the midweek series. The Beavers hold the all-time advantage, 72-37, with a 28-14 mark in games played in Corvallis.

- The Beavers and Bulldogs are meeting for the sixth consecutive season. That's the longest stretch since they played nine straight years from 2001 to 2009.

- The teams have played nine teams previously during the Mitch Canham era, with OSU holding a 6-3 lead.

- OSU went 3-1 against the Bulldogs last season, winning two games in Surprise, Ariz., before splitting a pair in Corvallis in April.

- Garret Forrester has nine hits in seven career games against Gonzaga. He is 9-for-23 (.391) with a double, four RBI and four walks.

- Oregon State's pitching staff is coming off a series in which is held Oregon to 14 hits and six runs in 26 innings. Oregon saw its batting average drop to .287 from .301 entering the weekend. UO's in conference also dropped to .297 from .335.

- Brady Kasper has four hits and two solo home runs in his past two games. All five of his home runs this season have been solo blasts.

- Dallas Macias doubled home a pair of runs in the ninth Sunday. The two RBI marked his first career multiple-RBI effort.

- Oregon State is now 10-2 this season when holding opponents to two runs or less. OSU's staff has held opponents to two or less in six of the last nine games.

- Oregon State is second in the Pac-12 with 306 strikeouts; Washington State leads with 310. The Beavers have also issued just 99 walks, an average of 3.19 per game, which is tied for third in the Pac-12.

- Offensively, Oregon State's 181 walks leads the Pac-12.

- OSU is now 14-4 when scoring first.