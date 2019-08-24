With Oregon State's opener against Oklahoma State less than a week away, and the team set to release a two-deep depth chart early in the week, BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Mitch Monge give their predictions for the starters each position.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

RELATED: NOTEBOOK: Luton named starting QB | Smith, Brandel, and Luton wrap up fall camp | FALL CAMP HQ