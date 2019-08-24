News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 10:14:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Predicting Oregon State's week one starters

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

With Oregon State's opener against Oklahoma State less than a week away, and the team set to release a two-deep depth chart early in the week, BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Mitch Monge give their predictions for the starters each position.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

RELATED: NOTEBOOK: Luton named starting QB | Smith, Brandel, and Luton wrap up fall camp | FALL CAMP HQ

Vx2ghkb9ry9hr3kjv4bq

QUARTERBACK

Brenden's pick: Jake Luton

Mitch's pick: Luton


RUNNING BACK

Brenden's pick: Jermar Jefferson

Mitch's pick: Jefferson


WIDE RECEIVER

Brenden's pick: Isaiah Hodgins, Tyjon Lindsey, and Champ Flemings

Mitch's pick: Hodgins, Lindsey, and Flemings

Pnz0ff81asrpd8ikppcu

TIGHT END

Brenden's pick: Noah Togiai

Mitch's pick: Togiai

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}