Predicting Oregon State's week one starters
With Oregon State's opener against Oklahoma State less than a week away, and the team set to release a two-deep depth chart early in the week, BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Mitch Monge give their predictions for the starters each position.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
RELATED: NOTEBOOK: Luton named starting QB | Smith, Brandel, and Luton wrap up fall camp | FALL CAMP HQ
QUARTERBACK
Brenden's pick: Jake Luton
Mitch's pick: Luton
RUNNING BACK
Brenden's pick: Jermar Jefferson
Mitch's pick: Jefferson
WIDE RECEIVER
Brenden's pick: Isaiah Hodgins, Tyjon Lindsey, and Champ Flemings
Mitch's pick: Hodgins, Lindsey, and Flemings
TIGHT END
Brenden's pick: Noah Togiai
Mitch's pick: Togiai
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news