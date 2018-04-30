Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith spoke with BeaversEdge.com and other media outlets on Monday morning. We transcribed his quotes below.

MORE: Oregon State 'felt like home' to Fuavai | OSU Spring Football HQ

---

On how he feels about his offensive line at this point in the year...

"I was pleased. Coming into the spring, we felt that was one of our more veteran groups and it showed through spring ball. Those guys picked up the scheme pretty early and they did some really good things. I think we have some depth there. We've got nine guys that are upperclassmen -- junior or senior -- and that showed. We're going to put the best five guys out there and trying to figure out who those guys are and if they can play multiple positions. I think we have some guys that can do a variety of things. I was pleased."

On how he felt his three true freshman early enrollees looked this spring (Isaiah Smalls, Isaac Hodgins, and Deshon Wilson)...

"I thought Smalls definitely had the athleticism that we thought he had as a guy who could split out [in the slot] and run a few routes. He has good hands and I think he's a tough kid too. We asked him to do some things in blocking, and he stuck his face in there and will continue to get stronger. I thought he did some good things in the spring. I thought Hodgins was pretty physical and active up front on the defensive line. He's a guy that's going to win with effort, and he played with great effort the whole time. We were happy with him. And then "Dooka" Wilson played physical out there at DB. He played corner the whole spring, but I think his physicality could allow him to play some safety down the road. We're not moving his position today or anything, but we were really pleased with all three of those guys in how they did on the field, but also academically. They all got 3.0's in their first term here, so there's a lot of positives with what they did."