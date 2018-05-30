Villa Park (Calif.) quarterback Paul Piferi is Oregon State's top quarterback on the board and there's not much of an argument about it.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder took an unofficial visit to Oregon State during Memorial Day weekend and messaged BeaversEdge.com about his visit.

"The coaches were very excited for me as I was for them," Piferi said on Wednesday. "I think they do a great job coaching the players to become better students and football players."

In an interview with Piferi last week, he told BeaversEdge.com that he will be visiting Purdue for the weekend of June 8 for an official visit and is also trying to squeeze in a visit to Missouri. He has several family members who graduated from Missouri.

"Academics factor in the top two things I look for in a school with both of my parents being engineers," he said. "Academics has been important to me from an early age."

Piferi plans on announcing his commitment no later than June 14.