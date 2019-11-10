News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 11:56:19 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF ANALYTICS: Offensive struggles set the tone for tough performance vs UW

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

With the Oregon State football team coming off a 19-7 home loss to Washington, BeaversEdge.com dives into the Pro Football Focus analytics to give us a better understanding of why OSU wasn't able to knock off the Huskies. While the OSU defense had one of its better games ever under Tim Tibesar, the offense was the Achilles heel that ultimately doomed the Beavers' upset chances.

Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

Team Grades vs Washington 
Category Game Grade

Overall Offense

50.5 (lowest grade under OC Brian Lindgren)

Passing

45.7 (season low, 2nd worst overall)

Pass block

53.9 (season low)

Receiving

51.6 (season low)

Rushing

55.5

Run block

61.7

Overall Defense

63.1

Run defense

54.9

Tackling

62.3

Pass rush

53.7

Coverage

75.6 (second best this season)

Overall Team Grade

56.5 (second lowest, Utah - 55.4)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}