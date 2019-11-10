PFF ANALYTICS: Offensive struggles set the tone for tough performance vs UW
With the Oregon State football team coming off a 19-7 home loss to Washington, BeaversEdge.com dives into the Pro Football Focus analytics to give us a better understanding of why OSU wasn't able to knock off the Huskies. While the OSU defense had one of its better games ever under Tim Tibesar, the offense was the Achilles heel that ultimately doomed the Beavers' upset chances.
|Category
|Game Grade
|
Overall Offense
|
50.5 (lowest grade under OC Brian Lindgren)
|
Passing
|
45.7 (season low, 2nd worst overall)
|
Pass block
|
53.9 (season low)
|
Receiving
|
51.6 (season low)
|
Rushing
|
55.5
|
Run block
|
61.7
|
Overall Defense
|
63.1
|
Run defense
|
54.9
|
Tackling
|
62.3
|
Pass rush
|
53.7
|
Coverage
|
75.6 (second best this season)
|
Overall Team Grade
|
56.5 (second lowest, Utah - 55.4)
