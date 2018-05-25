BeaversEdge.com

Parting Q&A with a few of Oregon State's 2018 signees
A large part of Oregon State's class of 2018 will be enrolling for their first semester this summer. Before that happened, we wanted to chat with a few of the signees for a parting Q&A. Check out the story below!
Who would you say was your closest friend of the 2018 signees? Why?
RB Jermar Jefferson: "My closest friend from the 2018 signees would be Isaiah Smalls because I’ve known him since I was young. We played against each other in pop warner."
WR Jesiah Irish: "John McCartan. I’ve grown super close to him over the past couple months snap-chatting, playing video games, and hanging out at the spring game. He will also be my roommate."
QB Jake Dukart: "Keishon Dawkins."
DE Bradley Bickler: "Either Keishon or Jake cause we're from the same area so I already knew of them."
Who was the most funny coach during the recruiting process?
Jefferson: "I would probably have to say coach Smith!"
Irish: "This one is hard. They all have funny personalities, but coach Smith is actually and pretty funny guy -- also coach Cookus is funny."
Dukart: "Coach [Brian] Wozniak."
Bickler: "I liked hanging with coach Wozniak on my visit. He’s pretty funny."
Which coach was the most chatty during your conversations with him?
Jefferson: "The most chatty coach would be my running backs coach [Michael Pitre]."
Irish: "Coach Mike Riley. I really like talking to him; he is a pleasant guy to talk to."
Dukart: "Coach Cookus."
Bickler: "Coach [Vince] Guinta."
Which of the signees are you excited about competing the most with? Why?
Jefferson: "I would probably say Isaiah Tufaga because we played against them last year."
Irish: "I am excited to compete against them all, to be the best freshman in that class."
Dukart: "Jesiah Irish, he's a really explosive player."
Bickler: "I'm not really sure yet."
Who talks the most trash of the signees?
Jefferson: "I really don't know."
Irish: "John [McCartan] does for sure. He thinks he’s nice at fornite [video game], when I’m definitely a better player."
Dukart: "Isaiah Smalls."
Bickler: "Deshon Wilson."
Describe Jonathan Smith in one word.
Jefferson: "Honest."
Irish: "Genuine."
Dukart: "Winner."
Bickler: "Dedicated."
What makes you the most excited about getting to Oregon State?
Jefferson: "Playing games in Reser Stadium."
Irish: "Just getting started, getting with all the guys, and preparing to get ready for the 2018 season."
Dukart: "Playing in front of the fans at Reser Stadium."
Bickler: "The fact that I get the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level and getting to become part of a new team."
Which Pac-12 team are you looking forward to playing the most? Why?
Jefferson: "USC because I will be playing against my former teammate Raymond Scott."
Irish: "Both Washington schools. I have a ton of friends that go to both, and I want to beat both of those teams bad."
Dukart: "U of O. Civil War is a huge game, especially for someone grew up in the state and knows all about the rivalry."
Bickler: "Oregon."