BeaversEdge.com

A large part of Oregon State's class of 2018 will be enrolling for their first semester this summer. Before that happened, we wanted to chat with a few of the signees for a parting Q&A. Check out the story below! MORE: Piferi talks recruitment | OSU football nuggets

Jermar Jefferson

Who would you say was your closest friend of the 2018 signees? Why?

RB Jermar Jefferson: "My closest friend from the 2018 signees would be Isaiah Smalls because I’ve known him since I was young. We played against each other in pop warner." WR Jesiah Irish: "John McCartan. I’ve grown super close to him over the past couple months snap-chatting, playing video games, and hanging out at the spring game. He will also be my roommate." QB Jake Dukart: "Keishon Dawkins." DE Bradley Bickler: "Either Keishon or Jake cause we're from the same area so I already knew of them."

Who was the most funny coach during the recruiting process?

Jefferson: "I would probably have to say coach Smith!" Irish: "This one is hard. They all have funny personalities, but coach Smith is actually and pretty funny guy -- also coach Cookus is funny." Dukart: "Coach [Brian] Wozniak." Bickler: "I liked hanging with coach Wozniak on my visit. He’s pretty funny."

Which coach was the most chatty during your conversations with him?

Jefferson: "The most chatty coach would be my running backs coach [Michael Pitre]." Irish: "Coach Mike Riley. I really like talking to him; he is a pleasant guy to talk to." Dukart: "Coach Cookus." Bickler: "Coach [Vince] Guinta."

Which of the signees are you excited about competing the most with? Why?

Jefferson: "I would probably say Isaiah Tufaga because we played against them last year." Irish: "I am excited to compete against them all, to be the best freshman in that class." Dukart: "Jesiah Irish, he's a really explosive player." Bickler: "I'm not really sure yet."

Who talks the most trash of the signees?

Jefferson: "I really don't know." Irish: "John [McCartan] does for sure. He thinks he’s nice at fornite [video game], when I’m definitely a better player." Dukart: "Isaiah Smalls." Bickler: "Deshon Wilson."

Describe Jonathan Smith in one word.

Jefferson: "Honest." Irish: "Genuine." Dukart: "Winner." Bickler: "Dedicated."

What makes you the most excited about getting to Oregon State?

Jefferson: "Playing games in Reser Stadium." Irish: "Just getting started, getting with all the guys, and preparing to get ready for the 2018 season." Dukart: "Playing in front of the fans at Reser Stadium." Bickler: "The fact that I get the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level and getting to become part of a new team."

Which Pac-12 team are you looking forward to playing the most? Why?