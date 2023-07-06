Pac-12 winners and losers from a busy June
June is now the busiest month of the recruiting calendar and rivals the weeks leading up to signing day in December. There were 99 commitments for the 2024 class in the Pac-12 alone last month and today we continue our weeklong series looking at the winners and losers in each Power Five conference. We move to the Pac-12.
WINNERS: Stanford, USC, Washington
Perhaps no team in all of college football had a better – or busier – June than Stanford as the Cardinal landed a mind-boggling 23 commitments during the month including a bunch of four-star recruits. Four-star quarterback Elijah Brown and four-star DE Dylan Stephenson are the two biggest and then LB Naki Tuakoi, OL Kai Greer, OL Justin Tauanuu, RB Chris Davis Jr. and WR Emmett Mosley were some other big additions for first-year coach Troy Taylor in a breakneck month.
Fourteen of 17 commits for USC came in June as the Trojans loaded up as well. USC did great work locally with four-stars Ryan Pellum, Marcelles Williams, Dakoda Fields and others and then went to Florida for four-stars Jason Zandamela and Jarvis Boatwright along with Texas, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and other locales.
After only having one commit late into June, Washington loaded up really quickly. From June 24-30, the Huskies added 11 pledges led by WR Jason Robinson, LB Khmori House, WR Peyton Waters and DE Dominic Kirks as the four-stars. Washington went from hardly having a recruiting class to a week later having one of the best in the Pac-12.
LOSERS: Oregon, UCLA, Utah
Oregon has the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 so the Ducks are not struggling at all in recruiting but they didn’t add many pieces during the all-important month of June. Only three prospects committed during the month in Devin Brooks, Jack Ressler and Kingston Lopa, none of them four-stars yet.
UCLA is going to recruit its own way and it’s starting to show signs of success under coach Chip Kelly. But it was not a very busy month for the Bruins, who landed just three pledges in ATH Blake Tabaracci, OL Jensen Somerville and TE Robert Booker, who flipped from Wisconsin, as they have just nine total commitments.
It has been a very slow start for Utah this recruiting cycle and June didn’t jumpstart things. With only five total pledges for the Pac-12 champs, the Utes got just one commit last month in three-star RB Hunter Andrews.
HOLDING STEADY: Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Washington State, Cal, Oregon State
Both Arizona (13 commitments) and Arizona State (eight) had a very busy month but neither the Wildcats nor the Sun Devils landed any four-stars. Colorado only had four pledges but got two four-star prospects in WR Zycarl Lewis and top-70 DE Brandon Davis-Swain, who had previously been committed to Notre Dame.
To close out the conference, Washington State landed nine commitments in June, Cal had seven and Oregon State only had four although WR Malachi Durant and ATH Andrew Brinson were big pickups.