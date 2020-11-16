BeaversEdge - Pac-12 Weekly Pairings Set For WBB

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Pac-12 Conference released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2020-21 conference season on Monday.

Conference play in 2020-21 will transition to a 22-game, double-round robin schedule in an effort to maintain the most control over scheduling and environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is slated to span 12 weeks from Dec. 4, 2020, to March 1, 2021, with the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 4-7 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The Conference was set to complete its 10-year rotation as part of its usual 18-game format in 2020-21, and future scheduling formats continue to be discussed.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 play with thee-straight home games against Colorado, Utah, and Oregon. Oregon State will play each of the other eleven Pac-12 teams once at home and once on the road, culminating with a game at Oregon the week of Feb. 26-March 1.

Below is the tentative Pac-12 schedule, but note the dates listed are when Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.

Oregon State 2020-21 Pac-12 Weekend:

Dec 4-7: vs. Colorado; vs. Utah

Dec. 10-14: vs. Oregon

Dec. 18-21: at Washington; at Washington State

Jan. 1-4: vs. UCLA; vs. USC

Jan. 8-11: at California; at Stanford

Jan. 14-18: at Arizona; at Arizona State

Jan. 22-25: vs. Washington; vs. Washington State

Jan. 29-Feb. 1: at Colorado; at Utah

Feb. 5-8: vs. Arizona; vs. Arizona State

Feb. 12-15: vs. California; vs. Stanford

Feb. 19-22: at UCLA; at USC

Feb. 26-March 1: at Oregon

The Pac-12 Tournament is scheduled to run March 4-7, 2021 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Oregon State’s non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.