The transfer portal window for December and January officially closed last week, and while there will still be plenty of movement with commitments in the coming days, most programs have settled on a majority of their offseason transfer additions heading into the spring semester. Rivals.com takes a look at 10 transfers that will have the biggest impact heading into the 2023 season for teams in the Pac-12 Conference. MORE IN THIS SERIES: ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

1. QB DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State

DJ Uiagalelei

The Beavers are coming off a 10-win season and landing Uiagalelei, a former five-star talent that accumulated a 22-6 record at Clemson, should definitely keep the momentum in Corvallis rolling. Uiagalelei had a down 2021 season, but he bounced back with good numbers in 2022, throwing for 2,521 yards at a 61.9% clip with 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for 545 yards and an additional seven scores. While Uiagalelei ended up losing his starting job to Cade Klubnik late in the season there is still plenty left in the tank for the ultra-talented signal-caller.

2. ATH Travis Hunter - Colorado

Travis Hunter

The Deion Sanders regime is already making waves in Boulder, and look for Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class, to be in the middle of the action. In eight games played for Jackson State during his freshman season, Hunter recorded 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he tallied 20 tackles, eight pass break-ups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. It's time for Hunter to see if he can shine among the Power Five ranks.

3. RB Carson Steele - UCLA

Ball State RB Carson Steele expected to step in for Zach Charbonnet (USA Today Sports)

Zach Charbonnet is off to the NFL after a stellar career with the Bruins. That leaves an opening for former Ball State rusher Carson Steele, who was the most productive running back in the MAC this past season. Steele recorded 1,556 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns to go along with 166 receiving yards during the 2022 season. He rushed for 100-plus yards in nine of 12 games in which he played. It looks like Chip Kelly's offense at UCLA will keep on rolling.

4. WR J. Michael Sturdivant - UCLA

J. Michael Sturdivant looking to be a go-to guy for UCLA (USA Today Sports)

UCLA lost Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen, its top two wide receivers, this past season, so adding a playmaker like Sturdivant is significant. Sturdivant was a go-to guy for Cal in 2022, starting all 12 games and leading the Golden Bears with 65 catches and seven touchdowns. He was also second on the team in receiving yards with 755 and earned Freshman All-American honors. At 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, expect Sturdivant to be a top target in the Bruins' passing game.

5. CB Jabbar Muhammad - Washington

Jabbar Muhammad

The Huskies have a dynamic offense, but their defense struggled mightily against the pass, giving up 251.5 yards per game. Muhammad, a two-year starter at Oklahoma State, is expected to come in and replace Jordan Perryman who exhausted his eligibility. During his tenure with the Cowboys, Muhammad tallied 72 tackles, one interception and 13 passes defended.

6. QB Drew Pyne - Arizona State

Drew Pyne

Arizona State's roster is being overhauled by new head coach Kenny Dillingham, and he got a key quarterback transfer that could help jumpstart the Sun Devils program in Pyne, the former Notre Dame signal-caller. In 2022, Pyne played in 11 games for the Fighting Irish, passing for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. After an 0-2 start to the season, Pyne led Notre Dame to an 8-2 record as a starter to finish the season.

7. WR Dorian Singer - USC

Dorian Singer

Singer finished second in the Pac-12 in both yards (1,105) and catches (66) while also scoring six touchdowns during the 2022 season. The former walk-on at Arizona was the Wildcats' go-to playmaker last season, and now he'll display his talents for the high-powered Trojans offense led by Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams. More fireworks in Los Angeles.

8. QB Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders, the Jackson State transfer, didn't follow his father, Deion, to Colorado to be a backup. During his time in the SWAC, Sanders led the Tigers to a 23-3 overall record as the starting quarterback. He's coming off a 2022 campaign in which he threw for 3,752 yards with 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions while leading Jackson State to a Celebration Bowl appearance. We'll see if Sanders can provide a much-needed spark to what has been an anemic Colorado offense the past few seasons.

9. DE Jordan Burch - Oregon

Jordan Burch

Oregon pulled in one of the best defensive additions from the portal in former South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch. The former five-star prospect had a breakout season for the Gamecocks in 2022, racking up 60 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Burch seems to be hitting his stride in college and has two years of eligibility remaining to be a major contributor for the Ducks.

10. OL Jarrett Kingston - USC

OL Jarrett Kingston brings veteran experience to USC (USA Today Sports)