The 2023 class has been all but wrapped up save for five-star tight end Duce Robinson ’s upcoming decision so there’s no better time to break down each conference. Here’s a look at the Pac-12:

1. Oregon (8 nationally) - The Ducks finished back atop the conference rankings and while they missed on five-star Nyckoles Harbor, getting four-star corner Rodrick Pleasant away from USC was huge.

2. USC (11) - A signing day surprise commitment from four-star tight end Walker Lyons was great news for the Trojans but missing on Pleasant, a speedster from nearby Gardena (Calif.) Serra, to Oregon was not as welcome.

3. Utah (19) - It was a quiet signing day for the Utes who did a lot of important recruiting work in December by landing six four-stars that month.

4. Colorado (27) - December was incredibly busy for first-year coach Deion Sanders and his staff and the biggest blockbuster came in mid-January when the Buffaloes flipped No. 1 cornerback Cormani McClain, a five-star who had been pledged to Miami.

5. Washington (28) - Signing Day was quiet for Washington in the 2023 class but the Huskies landed 2024 QB Austin Mack and December saw UDub land two big-time targets in four-star cornerback Caleb Presley and four-star receiver Taeshaun Lyons.

6. Arizona (39) - It wasn’t as loaded as the Wildcats’ 2022 class that finished atop the conference rankings but three-star receiver Devin Hyatt was a nice addition late.

7. Stanford (44) - The Cardinal had a tough signing day by losing three-star RB LJ Martin to BYU and three-star DL Cameron Brandt to Michigan but Stanford had a productive December and January in coach Troy Taylor’s first class.

8. UCLA (46) - Signing Day was pretty quiet for UCLA as the Bruins are still celebrating the recruiting win of five-star quarterback Dante Moore and they have quickly landed two quality commitments in the 2024 class.

9. Arizona State (51) - The Sun Devils have been incredibly busy in the transfer portal and they got some good news Wednesday when four-star QB Jaden Rashada, who recently got out of his NIL to Florida over a disputed NIL deal, picked the Sun Devils.

10. Oregon State (55) - There was not much action for the Beavers on signing day but they did a lot of work in the summer and fall to put this class together and four-star quarterback Aidan Chiles is really good.

11. Washington State (61) - December was incredibly productive for the Washington State recruiting class as the Cougars went to California and many other states for top talent although things were quiet this week.

12. California (91) - The Golden Bears finished last in the conference rankings with a small class of 12 but signing day was productive with junior college commitments from three-star WR Marquis Montgomery and three-star OL Martin Tine.