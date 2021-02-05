BeaversEdge - Pac-12 Snapshot: Top Rated Signees For Each Team

Signing Day is officially behind us, and all teams have finalized their 2021 classes.

It was a successful signing day for the Pac-12 as a conference, with 2 teams finishing in the top 25 according to Rivals.com and 8 in the top 50.

Below, we take a look at each team's top four 2021 signees.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!