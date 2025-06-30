Pac-12 Conference welcomes the addition of Texas State University

Texas State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Director of Athletics Don Coryell added: “Texas State is thrilled to enter a new era in college athletics as the newest member of the new Pac-12 Conference. This milestone offers an incredible opportunity to elevate our programs, compete at the highest level, and pursue excellence on a national stage. This historic moment belongs to our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans, alumni and students, who we thank for making it possible. As the Pac-12’s flagship school in Texas, we proudly embrace the opportunity and responsibility that comes with it. We are grateful to Commissioner Teresa Gould, the Pac-12 leadership, and extend sincere thanks to the Sun Belt Conference for 12 years of partnership and growth. We look forward to tackling new challenges and reaching new heights as a foundational member of the new Pac-12.”

Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse said: “This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat Athletics. Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move—it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country. Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a TXST degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today’s landscape with student-athletes in mind. Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially. We look forward to seeing the Bobcats’ future trajectory continue to shine big and bright.”

With the addition of Texas State, the new Pac-12 will have eight football-playing, all-sports members to meet NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) requirements and nine total full members across all other conference sports including men’s and women’s basketball.

The Pac-12 Conference and Texas State University today announced the Bobcats will join the league for its next era as a foundational member of the new Pac-12 beginning with the 2026-27 season. Texas State joins Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State as nine foundational members of the new Pac-12, with the league’s official launch set for July 1, 2026. The Bobcats will join as a full member of the new Pac-12, participating in all conference sports.

Pac-12 Conference welcomes the addition of Texas State University

The new Pac-12 further cements its foundation with the Bobcats bringing its total membership to nine committed and driven universities and athletics departments, set to begin play in 2026-27

After receiving a formal application, the Pac-12 Board of Directors, including all eight current and future members of the new Pac-12, voted unanimously to admit Texas State to the conference effective July 1, 2026.

Texas State: Shining Big and Bright

Texas State has seen a tremendous trajectory of success among its athletics programs and across the university in recent years, with highlights including:

Texas State FootballThe Bobcats’ success in 2024 would have seen Texas State as the second-best performance on the field among the eight new Pac-12 football members, behind only Boise State, considering several notable metrics including SportSource Analytics Team Success Rankings (ranked 46th, behind Boise State’s 16th), FPI (ranked 62nd, behind Boise State’s 27th) and SP+ (ranked 48th behind Boise State’s 29th), among 134 FBS programs in 2024.Over the last two seasons combined, Texas State has ranked 15th in rushing offense (197.9 YPG) and 25th in passing offense (269.8 YPG), making the Bobcats the only FBS team to rank in the Top 25 in both categories over the last two years.Texas State’s 36.6 points per game combined over the last two seasons is the eight-best total among all FBS programs in that time.Texas State is one of 15 teams with a bowl win in each of the last two seasons (2023 and 2024), joining a list that includes Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio, Ole Miss, South Alabama, South Florida, USC and UTSA.Both postseason wins have come under Head Coach GJ Kinne’s first two years at the helm, the program’s first bowl appearances since elevating to FBS in 2012.Texas State is one of four programs to finish among the Top 15 in total offense in each of the last two seasons (also, Ole Miss, North Texas and UCF).Texas State has seen consecutive years of record-breaking football attendance, including a 25% increase last season (2024 season).Texas State recently underwent an ambitious $37M renovation with its state-of-the-art Johnny and Nathali Weisman Football Performance Center, featuring unique hospitality elements and football operational spaces.Texas State AthleticsTexas State earned the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference in 2024-25 across athletics, the third time in the past four seasons the Bobcats have earned the league’s recognition with the Vic Bubas Cup which is presented annually to the Sun Belt’s top athletics department.The Bobcats won five Sun Belt Conference championships during the 2024-25 season, including the softball regular season title and volleyball tournament championship.Texas State also won women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s outdoor track and field championships in 2024-25.The Bobcats also finished among the top four in the Sun Belt in women’s soccer, football, men’s indoor track and field and women’s tennis.Academically, Texas State athletics earned its highest-ever single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) score in the NCAA’s most recent report with the Bobcats posting a 995 out of 1,000. Within that number, nine programs recorded perfect scores and all teams scored about 980.With $149M invested since 2022 in facilities and athletic infrastructure, including the newly-opened $37M Johnny and Nathali Weisman Football Performance Center, Texas State is positioning itself as a national leader in athletic excellence. Looking ahead, an additional $50M in planned enhancements will support athlete revenue sharing and performance centers across multiple sports.Located in one of the fastest growing regions in the country and in the heart of two of the biggest cities and largest markets of Austin and San Antonio, Texas State University is a public, student-centered research institution guided by its belief in the power of education to transform communities, power economies, and create a better world. The institution is home to more than 40,000 students and the 24th-largest undergraduate enrollment in the country among U.S. public universities. As a national research university, Texas State is on the path to achieve the R1 Carnegie classification of research universities by 2027 as the university currently operates with R1-level productivity and resources. The university recently concluded the most ambitious fundraising campaign in its history, surpassing its goal by raising over $275M.

New Pac-12: Looking Ahead

Now with the addition of Texas State, and though the new Pac-12 will not officially begin until the 2026-27 season, the past few seasons have offered a glimpse into the on-going and overall strength of the new league with highlights including:

Top Five League in Football

Over the last four seasons considering and comparing to future conference compositions (as of June 2025), beginning with the 2026 season, the new Pac-12 has had:Five of its eight football programs ranked among the College Football Playoff’s (CFP) Top 25, or 62.5% of its programs, the fourth-highest total percentage of programs ranked in the CFP Top 25 among all conferences in that time.Six of its eight football programs ranked among the Associated Press’ (AP) Top 25, or 75% of its programs, the fifth-highest total percentage of programs ranked in the AP Top 25 among all conferences in that time.The fourth-best collective winning percentage (.547) of all conferences over that span.A collective average Football Power Index (FPI) ranking of 77th among 136 total FBS teams (as of the 2026 season), the fifth-highest average FPI ranking among all leagues.Boise State earn the No. 3 overall seed in the first edition of the expanded 12-team CFP in 2024.Top Five League in Men’s Basketball

Over the last five seasons considering and comparing to future conference compositions (as of June 2025), beginning with the 2026-27 season, the new Pac-12 has had:The fifth-best average NET ranking among all conferences.Seven of its nine men’s basketball programs make the Men’s NCAA Tournament since 2021, including two appearances in the National Championship game.The Pac-12 Conference boasts a proud tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics. This tradition continues to build with the new Pac-12 across the new league’s nine foundational member universities.

Oregon State and Washington State are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 Conference as part of a NCAA two-year grace period and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season prior to new members officially joining beginning with the 2026-27 season. All current and incoming members will continue to collaboratively chart future business matters and conference considerations for the new Pac-12.