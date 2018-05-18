Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections
With the NCAA selection show just 11 days away, the Oregon State baseball team is eagerly awaiting to see what national seed they’ll be and who will be coming to Corvallis. Thanks to projections from D1Baseball.com, BeaversEdge.com can begin to gauge where the Beavers will land on selection Monday.
Nitty Gritty
No. 2 Oregon State Beavers (40-8-1, 16-7-1)
RPI: 6
SOS: 74
Best Win(s): May 11th and 12th vs Stanford, W 6-2 - W 10-0.
Worst loss’: March 29th and 31st against Utah, L 7-8, 8-11
Spin-> Despite being the second ranked team in the polls, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the Beavers don’t own the nation’s second best overall body of work as they are currently projected as the No. 5 national seed. Florida, Stanford, Arkansas, and North Carolina round out the rest of the top five largely due to their strength of schedule which is still working against OSU. The Beavers’ sos is at 74 which is light years behind Florida (1), Stanford (23), Arkansas (4) and North Carolina (2). The Pac-12 has been incredibly weak this season and the strength of schedule isn’t something the Beavers could control throughout the season.
With their RPI holding steady at six however, the Beavers have firmly put themselves into the national seed hosting picture. Taking ⅔ from Stanford last weekend was a big coup for the Beavers headed into the final two weeks and as long as OSU doesn’t slip up against USC and takes ⅔ from UCLA, the Beavers should be sitting pretty heading into the postseason.
