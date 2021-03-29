BeaversEdge - OSU Baseball: Casey Drives In 7, Beavers Sweep Washington

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: MBB: Beavers Fall To Houston In Elite Eight | FB Big Board: QB

SEATTLE – Joe Casey homered, doubled and drove in seven runs to pace Oregon State to a 13-3 win over Washington Monday night at Husky Ballpark, giving the Beavers a sweep of the Huskies.

It is Oregon State’s second consecutive sweep of Washington, and the Beavers have won seven consecutive games over the Huskies.

OSU has also won seven consecutive series over UW dating back to the 2014 season.

Casey hit a two-run home run in the second, followed by a bases-clearing triple in the fourth. He also drove in a run in the fifth on a single.

Casey is the first Oregon State player with seven or more RBI in the same game since Michael Conforto had seven in 2013 against Bryant.

The redshirt junior led Oregon State’s offense, which recorded 17 hits; seven of the Beavers’ nine starters picked up at least one hit. Troy Claunch also had three hits, while Andy Armstrong, Garret Forrester and Jacob Melton all recorded two.

Casey’s home run – his fourth of the season - in the second got the Beavers on the board first, while Forrester put OSU up 5-1 in the third via a two-run home run. His blast was also his fourth of the season.

Oregon State (17-5 overall, 5-1 Pac-12 Conference) broke the game open with six runs in the fourth. Casey’s three-run triple highlighted an inning that also saw Jake Dukart, Armstrong and Matthew Gretler drive in runs.

Will Frisch made the start for the Beavers and worked five innings, picking up seven strikeouts while holding Washington (8-13, 0-6) to a run on four hits. He earned the win and is 2-0 this season.

Stu Flesland III started for the Huskies and gave up four hits and five runs in 2 1/3 innings. He took the loss to drop to 0-1.

OSU Athletics