News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 18:24:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State WR commit shares his thoughts on the season, Hodgins, more

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Through three games, Oregon State’s offense has shown many different flashes of greatness. Whether it is Jermar Jefferson looking like he can handle the load by himself, five-foot-five Champ Flemin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}