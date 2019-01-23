The No. 9 Oregon State women's basketball team found themselves in unfamiliar territory after Sunday’s loss.

As a large part of the sports world was tightly tuned in to the end of a somewhat-controversial NFC championship game or a highly competitive AFC championship, the Beavers and the Gill Coliseum faithful found themselves in double-overtime thriller with Arizona State.

Unfortunately for the Beavers and the orange clad crowd, the home team came up just a bit short in a place that’s been a fortress over the past five plus seasons, falling 79-76 to the Sun Devils.

It was rare home loss for the Beavers and one that certainly stung, but that they need to use as motivation moving forward.

"It was a game that we typically won here," Beavers' head coach Scott Rueck said. "In a game like that, we're usually the team that gets stops down the stretch and this time, we didn't."

Junior guard Mikayla Pivec, who led the Beavers against the Sun Devils with 19 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, feels that they let one slip away at their house.

"It was frustrating because Gill is our home-court advantage," Pivec said. "I would trade all my buckets for a win. Even though some plays went our way, it's not the result we wanted and you're still disappointed after the game. I'm happy with our progress, but there's so much I could have done to impact the game differently."

For all intents and purposes, there's no reason Rueck and the Beavers shouldn't have thought that they would be very difficult to beat inside their arena. Prior to the Arizona State game, OSU was 70-7 in Gill Coliseum since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Going back even further, the Beavers had won seven straight against Arizona State before falling to them in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament last season.

The Sun Devils have won two straight in the series thanks to Sunday's win in Gill Coliseum coupled with last seasons Pac-12 Tournament victory. Charli Turner Thorne's group came into Gill Coliseum and did to the Beavers what very few had been able to do in the past years and it took them multiple overtimes to put the Beavers away.

Despite the loss, the Beavers feel that they can use this game as a growing opportunity and a learning experience as the Sun Devils boasted one of the Pac-12's best non-conference schedules and were tested by the nations best multiple times before conference play began.

"They've played Baylor (No. 2 in AP poll), Stanford (No. 6) and Louisville (No. 4)... they lost all three, but the combined difference in those losses was 15 points," Rueck said. "They're in games with top five RPI teams and we knew coming in they were a battle-tested team. They were the more experienced team together and they were comfortable executing in the big moments."

Even the best teams have a game that slips away, and instead of looking back at the ASU game and what they could have done to get the win, the Beavers instead choose to look forward at how they can use the game to get better and be more dynamic moving forward.

In terms of the Beavers getting better moving forward, it can't be understated the jump that sophomore forward Taya Corosdale has made in the past few weeks.

With the loss of 12 points per game with junior guard Kat Tudor on the shelf for the rest of the season, the Beavers needed to have other players step up and score. Corosdale has done that and more over the past few weeks as she's cranked up her scoring and rebounding to become more of a threat at the five.

Corosdale will look to continue her uptick in play in her home state this weekend as she figures to have over 20 family members in attendance against UW and some against WSU as well.

"Going forward, we're going to have to work on some things and push ourselves," Corosdale said. "I'm really excited for this trip. Lots of my family and friends are coming and it will be great to play in front of them."

Earlier this season, Rueck called the loss to Texas A&M in Maui a wake up call for the Beavers and he feels the same way about the double-overtime loss to ASU. The great teams figure out how their very few losses can move them into the upper-echelon and Oregon State is one of those great teams.

"This is something that can only move the needle forward for us," Rueck said. "They exposed some things for us that we need to get better at. You want to play against teams that play at a championship level with intensity. If you take that right, you're going to be better for it. You hate to have a home loss, but our option is to get better."

The Beavers won't have to wait long for a shot at getting the taste of the ASU loss out of their mouths as OSU will head to Washington for a two-game slate against the Huskies and the Cougars. The Beavers will wrap up their season series with the Washington schools much earlier than years past thanks to a scheduling quirk that moved this series up to get the Feb. 18th home game against Oregon nationally televised.

Just three weeks ago, the Beavers opened Pac-12 play with UW and WSU at home, taking care of business on their home floor with victories in both contests. Playing teams in such a short window could be taken as either a positive or a negative, but Rueck noted that for the Beavers, it's just two more games on the schedule and two more opportunities to further improve.

In terms of the national spotlight, Associated Press voters are still quite confident in Oregon State's abilities as the Beavers managed to move up one spot in the polls, going from 10th to ninth despite a 1-1 record over the weekend.

Per ESPN's Charlie Creme, who releases Bracketology every week from here on out, the Beavers are currently pegged as a three seed in the Chicago Regional while also hosting the first two rounds at Gill Coliseum. There's a long road left in the season and at this point, projections are just that.. projections.

While Rueck and the Beavers don't get too caught up in the polls or postseason landing spots this early in the season, he's pleased that the Beavers are getting some national recognition.

"I feel like we have all season... Destiny (Slocum's) name certainly turned some heads nationally because of her accomplishments on a national scale. I think it shows respect for Arizona State and the Pac-12 in general," Rueck said of the Beavers moving up in the rankings. "I'll be honest, I was surprised to see us jump up, but it's a credit to the conference and the respect we have nationally."