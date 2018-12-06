Following a 100-46 victory over the La Salle Explorers, the Beavers return to action at Gill Coliseum this Sunday, hosting Santa Clara. BeaversEdge.com caught up with the team during their weekly media availability to get the inside scoop.

The Oregon State women’s basketball team continues to roll like a well-oiled machine in 2018.

The most recent example of the Beavers showcasing their dominance on the hardwood was a 100-46 victory over the La Salle Explorers last Saturday.

“We had a really good team game and everyone who played had a very good game,” point guard Destiny Slocum said. “We did a great job of playing four quarters against La Salle and that’s been one of our biggest stresses this season.”

The Beavers (6-1) made easy work of the Explorers thanks in large part to an offensive explosion that was triggered by fantastic ball movement and unselfish play. OSU tallied 29 assists in the matchup, in large part due to the teams philosophy of passing up good looks, for great ones.

“That’s what we try and do every play,” guard Katie McWilliams said. “When you have so many threats at each position, it makes us very hard to stop. We have shooters, we have drivers, and tools to go to every time.”

Added guard Mikayla Pivec: “It’s super fun when we’re playing unselfish basketball. My favorite play of the La Salle game was when we had 4, 5, 6 passes from people who passed up a good shot for a better one and Aleah (Goodman) finished it with a wide-open three. That’s a good example of how good we can be when we’re playing unselfish basketball.”

Slocum added that while the Beavers have certainly yielded a high-octane offense this season, it’s paid dividends at the defensive end as well.

“Whenever our offense is flowing we have great defense and vice versa,” Slocum said. “When everyone can touch the ball, we play great basketball. When we get everyone involved, they don’t know who to guard. Everyone is a threat on this team and that’s what makes us so versatile.

With Slocum at the controls of the Beaver offense this season, it’s hummed at a level that has been unmatched during previous seasons.

While the Beavers have maintained great basketball over the past few seasons under Scott Rueck’s leadership, having a breakdown point-guard in Slocum has unlocked new wrinkles to the Beaver offense that makes OSU nearly impossible to stop on the offensive end.

“It makes it really easy when you have multiple players who can shoot over 40 percent from behind the arc,” Slocum said. “Everywhere I look, there are shooters, and it makes it really easy out there. Being able to get in the lane, distribute, and making my goal to get others open is important.”

McWilliams, the lone senior on the roster who’s been a key part of the team for all four seasons, feels that this is the most versatile offensive team that the Beavers have had, largely in part to the play of Slocum.

“She creates a ton for us on offense,” McWilliams said. “She can shoot it herself or she can drive and kick. She racks up the assists every game and it’s been really fun to play with her this season.”

Pivec, who was the team's’ primary point-guard last season while Slocum was ineligible, feels that with Slocum at the point this year, it’s just opened up the Beaver offense in ways that might not have been there in the past.

“Destiny draws a lot of attention on defense and so it creates a lot of opportunities on the outside as well as create driving gaps,” Pivec said. “Having her as another weapon out there to be able to drive and draw attention opens up a lot for our other players.”

After having a slew of games in a short window with the Vancouver Showcase, OSU has had the benefit of having some much needed time off as they only had one game a week ago against La Salle, and one on Sunday against Santa Clara (5-2).

Given that the Beavers are engulfed in finals week, and still learning the nuances of playing together for an extended period of time, having some time in between games has been crucial.

“It’s been really nice… Everyone has finals and this week has been really hectic,” Slocum said. “It’s nice to have that break and be able to focus on basketball for three hours at practice and then be able to go home and take all that stress off. Being able to focus on practice and finals has been a benefit.”

Tipoff against Santa Clara is 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.