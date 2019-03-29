BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Oregon State women's basketball team ended its season Friday evening with a 61-44 defeat to No. 1-seed Louisville at the Sweet 16 in Albany, N.Y.

"Louisville is an excellent team, and they just made the plays to win tonight. That's what great teams do," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "I loved our effort tonight. I thought we played an excellent game with the exception of shooting the ball. The ball just didn't fall, and that's basketball. This team is unbelievable. It's a group with incredible character, incredible heart. We had a phenomenal season."

The Beavers end the season with a record of 26-8, tied for the fourth-best record in program history.

Junior Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. She ends the year with 1,167 career points, good for 14th in program history.

Destiny Slocum and Aleah Goodman finished with eight points apiece. Maddie Washington put up six points and six rebounds, hitting three of her five field goal attempts. Taya Corosdale pulled down nine rebounds.

The contest marked the end of the collegiate careers of Katie McWilliams and Joanna Grymek. McWilliams played in 138 career during her four seasons with the Beavers, while Grymek recorded a combined 1,320 career points during her time at Seward County Community College and Oregon State.

Louisville got out to an early lead, jumping in front 13-4 four minutes into the game. The Cardinals ended the first quarter up 21-15.

Louisville went ahead by double-figures early in the second, but the Oregon State defense clamped down from there, holding the Cardinals without a point for the final five minutes of the half. The Beavers headed to the locker room trailing 30-23.

The Cardinals led 44-28 after three quarters of play, on their way to the 17-point win.