BeaversEdge.com

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The No. 8 Oregon State women’s basketball team led the majority of the game, but was unable to hold off No. 1 Notre Dame, as the Irish took a 91-81 win in the Championship game of the Vancouver Showcase, in Vancouver, B.C.

“You have to give Notre Dame a lot of credit,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “They were calm and they executed down the stretch. We have a handful of new pieces on this team, and we didn’t execute as well as we needed to. We take a lot of encouragement from this game. I thought we competed great all weekend, and this will be a great blueprint for us moving forward. Every loss hurts, but we learned a lot from this game. I’m glad we battled the way we did. I’m really proud of our effort.”

The Beavers led as late as 5:40 left in the fourth quarter, and were within five with two minutes left. Oregon State moves to 5-1 on the season.

Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 22 points, while junior Mikayla Pivec finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kat Tudor hit four 3-pointers on her way to 16 points.

Aleah Goodman rounded out four Beavers in double-figures, putting up 10 points.

Slocum and Pivec both earned All-Tournament honors for their performances in the event.

As a team, Oregon State shot 48.3 percent in the game, including 45 percent from 3-point range. The Beavers held a 30-0 advantage in bench points.

Oregon State used an early 9-0 run to go in front 14-5 four minutes into the contest. The Beavers followed that up with six unanswered points later in the opening frame to end the first quarter up 29-17.

Slocum exploded offensively to start the second period, as Oregon State continued to hold a double-digit advantage through the early portion of the quarter. Notre Dame battled back with a 7-0 run to get back within seven. The Beavers headed to the locker room up 50-41.

The Irish came back to get within three halfway through the third quarter. The Beavers refused to concede the lead in the period, as they headed to the fourth up 70-68.

Notre Dame leveled the score on the first possession of the closing frame, and would take its first lead a minute later. Both sides clamped down defensively to head to the fourth-quarter media break with Oregon State ahead 75-74. The Irish went in front from there, taking a five-point lead into the final two minutes, before taking the win by 10.

The Beavers will return home this week for a matchup with LaSalle on Saturday. That game will tip at 12 p.m.