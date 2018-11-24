BeaversEdge.com

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Senior Katie McWilliams knocked down a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining to lift the No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team to a 70-68 win over No. 13 South Carolina Friday evening at the Vancouver Showcase in Vancouver, B.C.

“South Carolina is a program that is used to winning at a high level, and this is the first time we have been in a game like this this season,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “As much as you can try to prepare for situations like this, it’s not a substitute for the real thing. We made the plays we needed to make down the stretch to win the game. To do that against a great team with a great coach, this is a big win for us.”

Oregon State led for nearly the entire game, but South Carolina leveled the score at 68 with 25 seconds on the clock. McWilliams drew a foul just as time was running out, and knocked down both free throws to give the Beavers the win.

Oregon State will advance to face No. 1 Notre Dame in the Vancouver Showcase Championship Game Saturday at 5 p.m.

McWilliams finished with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor. Sophomore Taya Corosdale matched her with 14 points, and also tallied four rebounds and three assists.

Junior Mikayla Pivec put up 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while Kat Tudor hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Guard Destiny Slocum recorded nine points and five assists in the winning effort.

As a team, the Beavers held South Carolina to 34.2 percent shooting in the game, as Oregon State shot 47.4 percent from the floor. OSU also hit nine of its 20 3-point attempts.

Oregon State jumped out to an early lead, using a pair of 3-pointers to go up 10-4. The Beavers locked down the Gamecocks in the first quarter, holding South Carolina to 3-for-18 shooting in the period to end the frame up 17-8.

OSU stretched the advantage to 13 early in the second quarter, but South Carolina used an 8-0 run to get back to within five. Slocum hit a triple from just inside half court at the buzzer to send the Beavers to the locker room up 37-29.

The teams traded scores in the early part of the third quarter, as OSU headed to the media break up 45-41. The Beavers heated up offensively to end the frame, hitting seven of their final 10 shots in the period to take a nine-point lead into the fourth.

Oregon State brought it back to double-digits early in the fourth, going up 63-49 at the media timeout. The Gamecocks battled to get the deficit down to two with 2:25 to play, and leveled the score with a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. McWilliams came up big in the closing seconds to seal the win.