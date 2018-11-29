Following a Vancouver Showcase that saw the Beavers face some of the toughest competition in the NCAA and go 2-1 against Western Kentucky, South Carolina, and Notre Dame, Scott Rueck’s squad returns home for two straight.

While a lot of Oregon State fans were focused on Thanksgiving, the Football Civil War, and perhaps even black friday shopping, the Oregon State women’s basketball team spent their Thanksgiving break being battle tested by some of the toughest competition in the country.

The Beavers played three games in as many days, and they defeated Western Kentucky (74-60), No. 13 South Carolina (70-68) and lost to No. 1 Notre Dame (81-91).

“It was a great weekend and I thought we played well,” Rueck said. “I liked pretty much everything against Notre Dame. That team is the best in our sport right now and they’re proven, they've been together, and won a national championship together. We’re not quite experienced enough to close out the No. 1 team. We’ve got some fine tuning to do to be a little more experienced in those situations so we can execute on both ends of the floor. Our effort was phenomenal.”

While the Beavers weren’t able to claim the Vancouver Showcase Championship, they learned a lot about themselves. Not only did the Beavers take care of business against two tournament teams a year ago in WKU and SC, they were in the driver's seat for most of the game against Notre Dame.

"We’re one of the elite teams and we played against elite competition and we fared pretty well," guard Destiny Slocum said. "We learned a lot as a team going up there and realizing what we can work on so we can be the best team in March.”

Knowing that they can play with the best of the best gives the Beavers added confidence heading into the stretch run of preseason and ultimately, Pac-12 play.

“Those games in Vancouver were Pac-12 level games or better,” Slocum said. “It showed us just how good of a team we are, but also how hard we have to work day in and day out to be ready for the rest of the preseason and the Pac-12.”

Added guard Mikayla Pivec: “It gives us a ton of confidence going forward… that was the same Notre Dame team that won it all last year and they can hit you with a lot of different things. They really challenged and exposed us a little bit defensively. It also showed how our offense is playing at a high level and how we need to tighten up our defense to fire on all cylinders.”

While the Beavers are pleased with how they’ve fared through the first six games, Rueck and Co. are hardly resting on their laurels.

“We want to get better at everything,” Rueck said. “I always look at defensive field goal percentage, and our numbers are good, but I always want more. We absolutely need to do a better job on the boards. In my opinion that’s the number one thing. We haven’t been as dominant on that end as I feel we should be. Overall, for who we are right now, breaking in a new five and a new one, we’re performing at a pretty high level.”