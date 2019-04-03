The loss to Louisville marked the end of the collegiate careers of Katie McWilliams and Joanna Grymek. McWilliams played in 138 career during her four seasons with the Beavers, while Grymek emerged as a reliable playmaker in her senior season, helping anchor the Beavers' interior. Grymek shot 62.8 percent from the floor her senior season, eighth best Oregon State history.

McWilliams played at Oregon State all four years compared to Grymek's two, and will be remembered as one of the players who helped elevate the program to elite level status. The Beavers reached four straight Sweet Sixteen's in McWilliams' tenure and was a big part of the reason why the Beavers didn't miss a beat after the departures of players like Sydney Wiese and Jamie Weisner.

The loss of Grymek and McWilliams will certainly sting as both were deeply intertwined in the Beavers' basketball community on and off the court, and there's no doubt that the Beavers will miss the leadership that McWilliams brought to the table and the defense at the rim that Grymek brought.

The silver lining in all this is that the Beavers only lose two players and return the majority of the squad. While it's tough to see players go, the Beavers will be deeper, stronger, more versatile, and overall a more complete team next season.