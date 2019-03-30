BeaversEdge.com

SEATTLE – Adley Rutschman and Ryan Ober both drove in three runs and Oregon State took the second game of a three-game series Saturday over Washington, 10-7, at Husky Ballpark.

Oregon State will now look for its first series sweep of the Huskies since 2005 when the teams meet in the finale Sunday at 2:05 p.m. PT.

Rutschman hit a bases-clearing double off Washington reliever Chris Micheles in the seventh to give the Beavers a four-run advantage. OSU went up earlier in the inning when Jake Harvey successfully squeezed in Ober from third.

Ober hit a three-run home run in Oregon State’s (18-5-1 overall, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference) five-run first inning. The blast capped an inning that saw Tyler Malone and Matthew Gretler drive in solo runs.

The Beavers’ four-run seventh inning was necessitated after Washington (14-8, 5-3) battled back from the five-run deficit. The Huskies scored two in the third, one in the fourth, and trailing 6-3, three more in the fifth on a three-run home run from Connor Blair.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision after both Bryce Fehmel and Jordan Jones failed to get past the fifth inning. Fehmel allowed five runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings, while Jones allowed six runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Mitchell Verburg gave up the three-run home run to Blair in the fifth but recovered to work 1 2/3 innings of relief. The righty allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season. The victory came a day after he recorded his first save of the year in the Beavers’ 1-0 win.

Ober led the Beavers with three hits while Philip and Harvey totaled two apiece. Oregon State, as a team, finished with 12 hits.

Next Up

Oregon State and Washington finish the three-game series Sunday at 2:05 p.m. PT. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Fehmel Into Another Top 10

Bryce Fehmel’s 4 1/3 innings Saturday tied for his shortest outing of the season but it was enough to vault him into a tie for ninth for most innings in an Oregon State career. He has 306, tying him with Jeff Otis (1986-90). He surpassed Mike Stutes, who threw 302 innings from 2006-08.

And That Series Win

Saturday’s win also gave the Beavers their sixth consecutive series victory over the Huskies dating back to 2013. Oregon State has won 12 of the last 15 series between the teams dating back to 2005, and five of the last eight in Seattle.

Rutschman Climbing The Charts

Adley Rutschman’s three-run double in the seventh gave him 145 runs batted in over his career. That moves him into sole possession of eighth for a career at Oregon State, surpassing Matt Bailie (144 RBI from 1995-98). Rutschman also walked three times, giving him 114 for his career. He holds the fifth spot in the OSU record books and is six away from tying Michael Conforto (2012-14), Danny Hayes (2010-13) and Ken Bowen (1984-87) for most in a career.