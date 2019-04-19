BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jake Harvey’s two-out triple in the eighth inning served as the game-winner in Oregon State’s 8-4 comeback win over Arizona Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Harvey tripled home Tyler Malone, who had walked with two down in the inning. It capped an Oregon State offensive comeback that saw the Beavers score seven unanswered runs after the Wildcats took a 4-1 lead in the fourth thanks to a three-run home run by Tony Bullard.

Adley Rutschman began the comeback with an inside-the-park home run in the fifth and the Beavers evened the scored with a two-run seventh. Matthew Gretler tied the game with a two-run single up the middle.

Harvey pushed the Beavers ahead for good with his first career triple, then watched as Ryan Ober sent his third home run of the season over the fence in left for the final tally.

Dylan Pearce picked up the win after 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, to move to 1-0 this season. He backed up Brandon Eisert, who allowed six hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out nine – eight of the last 10 batters he faced finished as strikeouts.

Both Gretler and Ober tallied three hits apiece to lead the 10-hit attack.

Arizona’s (18-17 overall, 6-10 Pac-12 Conference) starter, Randy Labaut, held Oregon State (26-8-1, 12-4) to six hits and three runs in six innings, but did not figure in the decision. The loss went to reliever Gil Luna, who allowed a hit and three runs in one inning. He is now 1-2 this season.

Next Game

The teams continue their series Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT.

TV This Series

Friday night’s game will air on the Pac-12 Network with the series finale Saturday scheduled to be televised on ESPNU.

OSUBeavers.com