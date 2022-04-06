Oregon State Wins Midweek Matchup In Hillsboro

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Jaren Hunter tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings to send No. 5 Oregon State to a 5-1 win over Portland Tuesday night in front of 3,543 fans at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hunter struck out five while limiting the Pilots to a hit and two walks in his fifth start of the season. He picked up the first win of his career, improving his season mark to 1-0 and 1-2 in two seasons as a Beaver.

Hunter was backed by two runs batted in off the bat of Garret Forrester, who doubled home a run in the first before plating a run in the sixth on a bases-loaded single. Brady Kasper also drove in a run during the Beavers’ three-run sixth, which saw OSU score its second run of the inning on a bases-loaded balk.

The Beavers added to the lead with an insurance run in the ninth. Forrester reached on a bases-loaded fielding error enabling the fifth run of the game.

Forrester and Wade Meckler each had two hits to pace the Oregon State (21-7 overall) offense, which recorded seven overall against three Portland pitchers. OSU also drew seven walks, with each of the top five batters in the lineup finishing with at least one.

The first of the three Portland (17-11) pitchers, Brock Gillis, took the loss to drop to 2-3 this season. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Next Up

Oregon State heads to Los Angeles for a three-game series versus USC that starts Friday at Dedeaux Field. First pitch of the opener is slated for 6 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe was named the National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game and the Co-National Pitcher of the Week by the NCBWA prior to Tuesday’s game. On Monday, he was selected as a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball and the Pitcher of the Week by the Pac-12 Conference.

- During the game, Hjerpe was announced as the National Player of the Week by D1Baseball.com.

- Hjerpe and teammate Jacob Melton were both added to the Golden Spikes Award watch list Tuesday. The two help comprise a list of 45 for the annual player of the year award. They are looking to join Adley Rutschman (2019) as winners to come from Oregon State.

- Tuesday’s game marked the first between the Beavers and Pilots at Ron Tonkin Field since 2019. The teams did not meet in 2020 due to Covid-19 and two of the three games played between the teams last season were played at UP’s Joe Etzel Field.

- Meckler extended his hit streak to nine games with a single on the first pitch of the game. He has 17 hits during the streak.

- Hunter had totaled 15 2/3 innings of work over his last three starts. He’s allowed four runs on 12 hits and two walks over that stretch for a 2.30 earned run average over that stretch. His WHIP is also 0.89.

- He made his first career start but fourth appearance lifetime versus the Pilots. Hunter has nine strikeouts to just four hits and a walk in 9 2/3 scoreless innings against Portland.

- Hunter lowered his career ERA to 4.17 from 4.94 after the outing.

- He has also walked just four to 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings this season.

- Melton and Jake Dukart each tripled. That gave the Beavers their first multiple triple game since Feb. 25 against Xavier.