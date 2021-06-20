FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021, with code VISITS2021

On Sunday, Oregon State officially welcomed seven mid-year enrollees from their 2021 recruiting class to Corvallis.

The newcomers are coming from states all over such as California, Texas, and of course, Oregon. They are set to join early enrollee additions Sam Vidlak, Omarion Fa'amoe, and Arnez Madison.

Take a look at the newcomers below: