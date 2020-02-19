Oregon State WBB: Wednesday Notebook
With the No. 15 Oregon State women's basketball team (19-7, 7-7 Pac-12) set to continue its four-game road trip this weekend with matchups against No. 4 Stanford (23-3, 12-2) and Cal (10-15, 2-15), BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on Scott Rueck's squad.
An important trip to The Bay
After being swept by USC and No. 8 UCLA, the No. 15 Oregon State women's basketball team will be looking to rebound and finish strong in its final four regular-season games to keep pace in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament races.
While the Beavers (19-7, 7-7 Pac-12) are currently in the midst of a three-game skid, the opportunity to get a marquee win against a top-flight opponent is there. Beyond that, the Beavers should most certainly be able to pick up a much-needed win in Berkeley as the Bears currently sit last in the conference.
With all that being said, the most important thing for the team is to circle the wagons and figure out what's going to work down the stretch. Scott Rueck's teams always seem to thrive in the one and done format both in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments, so look for him and his staff to figure out a plan of attack down the stretch so that the team is playing its best come postseason. In order to get there, the Beavers will need to charge up some momentum heading into the Pac-12 Tournament and that starts this weekend against the No. 4 Cardinal.
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is 9-57 all-time against Stanford and has won one time in its 31 games at Maples Pavilion. Stanford took the first matchup of the year 61-58 at Gill Coliseum. Destiny Slocum scored 26 points in that game. Mikayla Pivec and Kat Tudor both saw action in the Beavers' 2017 win at Stanford. Pivec scored 13 points and played 40 minutes in the double-overtime victory.
- The Beavers are No. 15 in the NCAA's RPI report
- OSU's current stretch of four consecutive games away from Gill marks the second time in the last 10 seasons that Oregon State has played four-straight true road games. The team previously played at Cal, Stanford, UCLA, and USC in January of 2017.
- Freshman Taylor Jones, recently set the Oregon State freshman record for blocks in a season as she has 48 on the year.
Pac-12 Standings
Bracketology
According to ESPN's Charlie Creme, Oregon State is still expected to host the first two rounds of play at Gill Coliseum as they currently check-in as a No. 4 seed. The Beavers will have plenty of work to do down the stretch to secure that spot, but it appears the bracketologists are rewarding the Beavers for their brutally tough schedule. Given the uncharacteristic conference losses for the team this season, being able to finish on a high-note and host postseason play at Gill would be a huge accomplishment. The Beavers have work to do as they're currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but the opportunity to close strong will present itself in the final two weeks.
