With the No. 15 Oregon State women's basketball team (19-7, 7-7 Pac-12) set to continue its four-game road trip this weekend with matchups against No. 4 Stanford (23-3, 12-2) and Cal (10-15, 2-15), BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on Scott Rueck 's squad.

After being swept by USC and No. 8 UCLA, the No. 15 Oregon State women's basketball team will be looking to rebound and finish strong in its final four regular-season games to keep pace in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament races.

While the Beavers (19-7, 7-7 Pac-12) are currently in the midst of a three-game skid, the opportunity to get a marquee win against a top-flight opponent is there. Beyond that, the Beavers should most certainly be able to pick up a much-needed win in Berkeley as the Bears currently sit last in the conference.

With all that being said, the most important thing for the team is to circle the wagons and figure out what's going to work down the stretch. Scott Rueck's teams always seem to thrive in the one and done format both in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments, so look for him and his staff to figure out a plan of attack down the stretch so that the team is playing its best come postseason. In order to get there, the Beavers will need to charge up some momentum heading into the Pac-12 Tournament and that starts this weekend against the No. 4 Cardinal.