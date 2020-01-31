PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team has unveiled its newly renovated locker room, which was opened to the team earlier this month.

The state-of-the-art facility upgrades were part of a $2.3 million project, which was funded completely by private donations.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Oregon State Women’s Basketball, we are extremely excited and deeply grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our donors as they continue to support the vision of our program, and specifically our incredible new locker room in Gill Coliseum,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I am also grateful to the athletic department for their coordinated effort and support in seeing the project through. The layout and design are a perfect match for our team and enhances our family culture. It is the perfect place to teach, a place to grow as an athlete, and a place to grow closer as a family through shared experiences.”

The improved facility includes a freshly branded locker area for the team, an upgraded classroom area for film sessions and studying, a common area ideal for team activities and bonding, a brand new game day room and offices for the coaching staff.

All of the areas are outfitted with new TV screens, as well as a multi-level sound system that allows for music or television content to be streamed throughout the locker room area.

“This project is very exciting and ensures Coach Rueck and the young women who represent Oregon State University have another facility that will continue the tradition of excellence,” Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “One of the goals of our strategic plan is to invest in our facilities to compete at the highest level; this is another example of Beaver Nation’s commitment to compete as one of the nation’s elite.”

The women’s basketball locker room is the latest in a number of recent renovations to Gill Coliseum, including the center-hung video board, state-of-the-art sound system, new seats in the lower bowl, an upgrade to restrooms on the first level, a refurbished front lobby, modernization to all directional signage throughout the arena, and a brand new men’s basketball locker room.

“The locker room is simply beautiful,” said senior Mikayla Pivec. “It was more than we could have anticipated or imagined. The space really encompasses what Oregon State is all about. It’s a family atmosphere that brings everybody together.”

Oregon State is one of the most successful programs in the last decade of the sport. The Beavers have appeared in every WBCA Coaches' Poll since the end of the 2013-14 season, have advanced to the NCAA Tournament the last six years, and played in four consecutive “Sweet 16’s”. This season’s squad is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation and has a record of 17-4.

Oregon State Athletics