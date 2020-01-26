With the No. 7 Oregon State women's basketball team (16-4, 4-4 Pac-12) dropping Part II of the Civil War Series 66-57 against No. 4 Oregon (17-2, 7-1), BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives three important takeaways from the loss. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

1. Pivec couldn't do it alone

While Mikayla Pivec did her best to keep Oregon State afloat, she didn't have enough support from the rest of the squad to take down a top-flight team like Oregon. Pivec secured a double-double, notching 20 points and 12 rebounds, but no other Beaver managed to reach double-digits in scoring or rebounds. The inability for anyone other than Pivec to score reached an impasse in the second half as she was saddled with foul trouble and the Ducks were able to use that to their advantage, outscoring the Beavers 32-20 in the second half. Pivec gave all that she had against the Ducks, but unfortunately for the Beavers, it wasn't enough as the Ducks were able to pull away in the second half as they imposed their will. "Give Oregon credit. Their defense was tough on us all day and we couldn't get good looks," Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. "They gapped us well and stayed in front of the ball well. That forced us to shoot perimeter and we couldn't hit. I felt like they kept us out of rhythm in general. I'd love to have six players in double-figures, but it just didn't happen tonight."

2. Beavers out-rebounded for the first time this season

If there's one stat that defines the Beavers' loss to Oregon, it was that they were dominated on the boards. Oregon finished a +9 rebound advantage (40-31) and secured seven more offensive rebounds than the Beavers, which turned out to be the difference-maker in the contest. "Their offensive rebounding was the difference in the game," Rueck said. "We got stops and made them shoot a low percentage, but you've got to hold them to one shot. Ruthy was extremely tough on the boards and they made the plays down the stretch." When the game was still close and in the balance in the second half, the Beavers couldn't seem to buy a board when Oregon missed a shot, leading to 13 second-chance points for the Ducks. The Beavers aren't out-rebounded hardly ever in the Rueck era, so this performance definitely stands out as the outlier as the team couldn't handle Oregon's aggressive offensive-rebounding. Despite the Beavers struggling on the boards and now being saddled with their third straight loss, Rueck is certain that these games will only help the Beavers by the end of the season when they're playing their best basketball. "We got to see some things this weekend that will help us with moving forward," Rueck said. "Some things were exposed this weekend that will force us to grow. This team is hungry to be great and we're growing. We're not executing at the level needed to beat a team like that, but we will be before the season is over."

