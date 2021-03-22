 BeaversEdge - Oregon State WBB: Sneak Peek At South Carolina
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 10:32:18 -0500') }}

Oregon State WBB: Sneak Peek At South Carolina

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With the eighth-seeded Oregon State women's basketball team (12-7) set to take on top-seeded South Carolina (23-4) in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a sneak peek at the Gamecocks.

No. 1 Seed South Carolina Gamecocks (23-4, 14-2 SEC)

Head coach - Dawn Staley 13th Year (500-182 overall, 328-102 at SC)

NCAA History - 17th Appearance All-Time (31-15 overall)

Series vs Oregon State: 1-1

SOS - 10th

NET Ranking - 4th

PPG: 76.9 (20th nationally)

PPG Allowed: 59.1 (50th)

Last Six Games: 5-1

3/21 - Defeated No. 16 seed Mercer 79-53 In NCAA Tournament First Round

3/7 - Win vs Georgia 67-62 in SEC Championship

3/6 - Win vs Tennessee 67-52 in SEC Semifinal

3/5 - Win vs Alabama 75-63 in SEC Quarterfinal

2/28 - Lost To Texas A&M 65-57

2/25 - Win vs Mississippi 68-43

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 Names To Keep An Eye On

#3 Destanni Henderson - 5-foot-7 - Jr. G - 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, & 5.1 assists

#1 Zia Cooke - 5-foot-9 - So. G - 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, & 2.0 assists

#12 Brea Beal - 6-foot-1 - So. G - 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, & 1.0 assists

#5 Victaria Saxton - 6-foot-2 - Jr. F - 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, & 1.4 blocks

#4 Aliyah Boston- 6-foot-5 - So. F - 13.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, & 2.7 blocks

----

{{ article.author_name }}