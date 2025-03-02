Oregon State WBB: Rees Leads Beavs to Blowout Win

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MALIBU, Calif. – Kelsey Rees scored 24 points, one off a career-high, in her final regular season game to lead Oregon State to a 73-46 victory over Pepperdine.

The senior splashed her first five three’s of Saturday’s game and at one point in the third quarter was outscoring the Waves 19-18 by herself. She finished the game making 7-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-6 from downtown.

As a team, the Beavers shot 50 percent from the floor and 62.5 percent from three. Kennedie Shuler splashed both of her attempts from downtown and finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

Catarina Ferreira joined Rees in double figures with 13 points. She also snagged eight rebounds and had two steals. Sela Heide scored nine points with five rebounds, four of which came as the Beavs pulled away with a 12-2 run at the end of the first quarter.

Defensively, OSU locked down the Waves’ offense. Pepperdine shot 34 percent from the floor and scored less than 10 points in the first and third quarters. If not for a 20-point fourth quarter when the game was already decided the Beavers could have finished the game with their best defensive performance of the season.

The WCC Tournament field will be announced on Sunday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Oregon State finished the regular season in fourth place in the conference standings.

