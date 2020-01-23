PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Mikayla Pivec has been named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Defensive Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning.

Pivec is one of 15 players on the list, and one of two from the Pac-12 (Aari McDonald – Arizona).

Thursday’s announcement marks yet another in a long line of national recognition for Pivec, who has already been named to the Midseason Watch List for the Wooden Award, as well at the Preseason Lists for the Wade Trophy, Naismith Trophy, and the Cheryl Miller Award.

On the court, Pivec leads the Beavers in rebounds, assists, and steals. She is averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and is among the program’s all-time leaders in career points, career rebounds, and career assists.

Off the floor, Pivec is working her way towards a master’s degree in BioPhysics and BioChemistry. She also works extensively in the community, including co-founding Beavs CARE (Corvallis Athletes Reaching Everyone). For her efforts as a complete student-athlete, Pivec has been tabbed as a candidate for this year’s Senior CLASS Award.

As a team, the Beavers are ranked No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll and are 16-2 on the season. Oregon State will head to Eugene on Friday for a matchup with No. 4 Oregon in the Civil War, brought to you by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons, your local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

Oregon State Athletics