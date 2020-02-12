Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec received another national honor on Wednesday, as she was named one of the top 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top small forward in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

Wednesday’s honor is the latest in a long line of national recognition for Pivec. The senior has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top-20, Naismith Defensive Midseason Team, the Naismith Trophy Watch List and the Wade Trophy Watch List. Pivec was named the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. is averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season. Pivec is first in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fifth in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard has 11 double-doubles this season and is in the top-10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds, and assists.

The senior has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. She is a team captain, and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in BioHealth Sciences. Pivec is currently a graduate student working toward a degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics.

Pivec’s honor comes two days after teammate Destiny Slocum was named to the Lieberman Award Top-10. For more on that, click here.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, February 14 via www.hoophallawards.com.

The Beavers will hit the road this week, as they head south to take on USC on Friday.