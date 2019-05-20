BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec has made the 12-player roster to represent the United States at the Pan-American Games this summer, USA Basketball announced Monday.

The team was selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee following four days of trials at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The team members will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23-Aug. 5, before competing in the women’s basketball tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games from Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.

Pivec, an All-Pac-12 selection, averaged 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds on the year. She shot 52.6 percent from the floor, the second-best percentage in the Pac-12 and the fifth-best percentage by a guard in the nation. A junior biohealth science major, Pivec is currently 14th in program history with 1,167 career points and ninth in career rebounds with 734.

The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. ended the year with six double-doubles in her final nine games, and averaging 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds over that stretch. Pivec has earned back-to-back Pac-12 Academic First Team honors, and earned CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team honors this season.

As a team, the Beavers finished the 2018-19 season with a record of 26-8, one of the top-five records in program history. Oregon State made its fourth consecutive Sweet 16, and earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the sixth-straight year.

Also named to the team were: Bella Alarie (Princeton/Bethesda, Md.), Brittany Brewer (Texas Tech/Abilene, Texas), Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M/Mansfield, Texas), Kathleen Doyle (Iowa/Lagrange Park, Ill.), Tyasha Harris (South Carolina/Noblesville, Ind.), Taylor Mikesell (Maryland/Massillon, Ohio), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami/Miami, Fla.), Michaela Onyenwere (UCLA/Aurora, Colo.), Lindsey Pulliam (Northwestern/Silver Spring, Md.), Kiana Williams (Stanford/San Antonio, Texas) and Peyton Williams (Kansas State/Topeka, Kan.).