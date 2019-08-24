The Oregon State women's basketball team has taken to Italy and is set to play the first game of their international trip in Rome against Lazio Select. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter spoke to the team prior to their departure and has the latest with Scott Rueck 's squad.

After spending the first few days of the trip in Naples, the Beavers are set to continue on in their trip around Italy with stops in Rome (Aug. 23-24), Florence (Aug. 25-26), Venice (Aug. 27-28) and Como (Aug. 29-31).

College basketball teams get 10 official practices before international trips, and Oregon State held its first practice on Aug. 10 at the OSU Basketball Center. The Beavers are slated to play four games during the trip:

Saturday, Aug. 24 -- vs. Lazio Select – 10 a.m. PT

Tuesday, Aug. 27 – vs. Ponzano Basket – 10 a.m. PT

Wednesday, Aug. 29 – vs. ASD San Martino di Lupari – 10 a.m. PT

Friday, Aug. 30 – vs. Basket Costa – 10 a.m. PT