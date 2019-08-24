Oregon State WBB Notebook: Beavers take Italy
The Oregon State women's basketball team has taken to Italy and is set to play the first game of their international trip in Rome against Lazio Select. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter spoke to the team prior to their departure and has the latest with Scott Rueck's squad.
Schedule
After spending the first few days of the trip in Naples, the Beavers are set to continue on in their trip around Italy with stops in Rome (Aug. 23-24), Florence (Aug. 25-26), Venice (Aug. 27-28) and Como (Aug. 29-31).
College basketball teams get 10 official practices before international trips, and Oregon State held its first practice on Aug. 10 at the OSU Basketball Center. The Beavers are slated to play four games during the trip:
Saturday, Aug. 24 -- vs. Lazio Select – 10 a.m. PT
Tuesday, Aug. 27 – vs. Ponzano Basket – 10 a.m. PT
Wednesday, Aug. 29 – vs. ASD San Martino di Lupari – 10 a.m. PT
Friday, Aug. 30 – vs. Basket Costa – 10 a.m. PT
Hear from Scott Rueck, Mikyala Pivec, and Destiny Slocum pre-Italy
Social Slant
📽️Day 3 in Italy brought the Beavers to Rome, and @mwashington2016 can walk you through some of the Beavers' best experiences from Friday! 📽️#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/vJZM60fRwT— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 24, 2019
Gill Coliseum ➡️ Roman Colosseum #GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/3xLhvM54wq— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 23, 2019
When in Rome...#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/vcxIbkDmhu— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 23, 2019
The Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain and Colosseum were all part of Friday in Rome!— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 23, 2019
🗞 - https://t.co/pFm7d9zXry#GoBeavs
📽️ It was a beautiful day in Italy, as the Beavers enjoyed the Amalfi Coast!— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 23, 2019
Take a look at the team's travels to Sorrento, Positano and Amalfi!#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Qz8eaPRr1H
Another great day for the Beavers, as they experienced Coastal Italy!— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 22, 2019
🗞️- https://t.co/8oZldhdIjG#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs pic.twitter.com/qq7aswgRH6
The Beavers wrapped up their tour of the Italy coast with a stop in Amalfi! #GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/7Pz4AkDmQs— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 22, 2019
The Beavers took a boat from Sorrento to their second stop in Positano!#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/AXvlOR1hj7— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 22, 2019
Thursday brought the Beavers on journey down the coast!— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 22, 2019
Stop 1: Sorrento!#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/bpwqhH7dvX
Off to a great start in Italy! 🇮🇹— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 21, 2019
🎥Take a look at the way the Beavers experienced the day in Naples!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/uyuuEU9Uhf
"This is a great opportunity to have some new experiences, and to make memories." - @kennedybrown42— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 21, 2019
Take a look at day 1 from Italy!
🗞️- https://t.co/VWjXXLFIIC#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/PAWYTpRdoH
Took in the sights from historic Naples! 🇮🇹#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs pic.twitter.com/8gxr7RIMSJ— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 21, 2019
First stop in Naples? Authentic Italian food of course!#GoBeavs #CiaoBeavs pic.twitter.com/f5m4koyC26— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) August 21, 2019