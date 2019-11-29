MIAMI, Fla. – The No. 7 Oregon State women’s basketball team notched its second win over a ranked opponent this season, as the Beavers topped No. 19 Miami 75-53 Friday afternoon in Miami, Fla.

“Veteran guards are a great thing to have, and I was really pleased with the way they were able to lead our team today,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We weathered the storms that came. We answered when we needed to, and our guards gave our younger players a lot of confidence.”

With the win, the Beavers move to a perfect 6-0 to start the season, while Miami drops to 4-2.

Destiny Slocum scored 20 points, taking her over 1,000 career points (Oregon State + Maryland). Slocum added six rebounds and four assists. Mikayla Pivec continued her stellar senior campaign, going for 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Aleah Goodman hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Kat Tudor matched her with a trio of longballs, also finishing with nine points. Freshman Kennedy Brown tallied seven rebounds and two blocks.

As a team, the Beavers shot 49.1 percent from the floor and held the Hurricanes (4-2) to 35.2 percent shooting. Oregon State also held a 36-31 advantage in rebounding.

The Oregon State offense was clicking early, as they parlayed a 7-0 run into an 11-8 lead at the game’s first media timeout. The Beavers headed to the second quarter in front of 18-11.

OSU maintained the advantage through the first five minutes of the second frame, withstanding a 6-0 Miami run to head to the media break up 26-22. The Beavers extended the lead to double-figures, before heading to the intermission up 36-28.

Oregon State exploded out of the break, scoring the first nine points of the third quarter to go in front by 17. The Beavers held a 59-41 lead entering the closing frame.

OSU cruised from there, taking the win by 22.

Oregon State will face Liberty Saturday at 11 a.m. PT in Miami. There will be no live video of the contest, but fans can listen to Ron Callan live on KLOO 1340 AM in Corvallis or via TuneIn.

OSU Athletics