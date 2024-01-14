PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore – Oregon State recorded its biggest conference win in three years with a 92-55 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.

The 37-point victory was aided by OSU’s best shooting day against a league opponent since a win over Washington in 2021. The Beavers shot 59 percent from the floor and made half of their three-pointers.

Talia von Oelhoffen and Kennedie Shuler conducted the efficient day for the Beavers. The junior dished nine assists to go with 14 points and eight rebounds. The freshman was the only OSU player to not score, but she contributed six dimes in 18 minutes, part of a 25-assist effort for the team.

Raegan Beers was dynamite for the Beavs once again. Just days after tying the school rebound record with a 20-point, 20-rebound effort in the win over Arizona, Beers scored 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds on Sunday.

Oregon State controlled the paint from the tip with the Beavers four forwards scoring 22 of the 28 first quarter points. Sela Heide had six in the period, well on her way to what became a career-best 12 points.

From there, OSU held the Sun Devils to nine points in the second quarter, entering halftime with a 46-23 advantage. The Beavs won all four quarters by at least five points en route to the dominant margin of victory.

Timea Gardiner scored nine points for Oregon State and was a team-best +27 in plus-minus. Beers and AJ Marotte were each +24. Donovyn Hunter had two steals and a block.

The Beavers hit the road next week, facing off with a California on Friday at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

