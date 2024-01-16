PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – After dominating the Arizona schools to the tune of 47 points and 35 rebounds, Raegan Beers was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday.

The sophomore’s honor is Oregon State’s first Pac-12 Player of the Week honor since now-coach Aleah Goodman earned it in 2021. Beers won four freshman of the week awards last season.

On Friday, Beers recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds in a double-overtime win over Arizona. It was just the 32nd such game for the Pac-12 since 1999-2000 and the fourth in OSU history. The 20 rebounds tied the school record with five others, most recently Ruth Hamblin in 2016.

In Sunday’s game, the sophomore scored 27 points – one off a career-best – with 15 rebounds in a 92-55 win over Arizona State. Beers made 13-of-17 shots from the floor and dished two assists around a collapsing Sun Devil defense.

Sunday’s win also marked Beers’ third straight 20-point game. She also scored 20+ in three consecutive games earlier this season against UMBC, Weber State and WKU.

The Beavs hit the road for another challenging Pac-12 weekend this week. First, they battle a resurgent California at 7 p.m. on Friday before taking on no. 8 Stanford at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

