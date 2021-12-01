Oregon State WBB: Beavers Tame Tigers on Beavers Beyond the Classroom

NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Senior Ellie Mack scored the game-winning basket with 17 seconds to play, as the No. 23 Oregon State women’s basketball team defeated Pacific 76-72 at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers celebrated their annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game, as kids from local schools were invited to Corvallis for the early tip.

“Our field trip games in always one of the highlights of the year,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We are grateful for all of the schools that made the trip and for all of the people that made this possible. Pacific played a great game today. I love the way that we closed this game out. There were definitely some frustrating parts of this game – part of that was because of Pacific and part of it was because of the clunky-ness of us getting to know each other. We’re growing up quick – we hit a couple huge shots down the stretch and got big stops. This is a great win considering all things and I’m proud of this group for sticking with it and finding a way.”

Taylor Jones went 7-for-10 from the floor to finish with 15 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points, including a late 3-pointer to give Oregon State the lead with under a minute to play.

Mack finished in double-figures with ten points including the game-winning layup. Kennedy Brown recorded double-digit rebounds for the third consecutive game, pulling down 13 boards.

Oregon State held a 48-33 advantage on the glass, and shot 44.1 percent from the floor. OSU had 20 assists on 30 made baskets.

The Beavers jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, before heading to the game’s first media timeout in front 13-11. Oregon State ended the opening period with a 19-17 edge.

OSU led 30-29 at the intermission.

Jones took over early in the second half, scoring the first nine Beaver points of the third quarter to put OSU in front by eight. The Tigers battled back to briefly take the lead late in the quarter, and the teams headed to the fourth quarter level at 53.

The sides traded blows through much of the closing frame, with von Oelhoffen knocking down a vital 3-pointer to give Oregon State the lead with under a minute to play. The Tigers proceeded to level the score, before Mack converted on an inbounds play to put the Beavers in front for good.

Oregon State will now have a nine-day break in its regular-season schedule, as the Beavers will be out of action until they face Monmouth on Dec. 10.

