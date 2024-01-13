PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore – The Oregon State Beavers battled until the end for a double-overtime win, securing a hard-fought 73-70 victory over Arizona in front of 4,497 at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavs - down five points with 35 seconds left - forced overtime on a three-pointer from Adlee Blacklock and a buzzer-beating triple from Talia von Oelhoffen.

Once there, it was a free-throw contest with Raegan Beers taking a beating inside and converting her opportunities into points. The sophomore was 11-of-13 at the stripe in the extra frames, combining with von Oelhoffen to put the Beavs ahead and ice the game.

“It was just a great, gritty, find-a-way win. It wasn’t pretty at all, but the effort was and the toughness and the never-say-die down five in the last minute was,” said head coach Scott Rueck. “This year this team is finding ways to make plays down the stretch and win.”

Beers achieved her 24th career double-double, a 20-point, 20-rebound line that tied the single-game school record for rebounds - most recently done by Ruth Hamblin in 2016. Beers finished her impressive stat line with three assists and two blocks.

“It feels great to be with the top players at Oregon State, rebounding-wise. I’m honored to be up there with those players,” Beers said.

The intensity of the game unfolded with a slow start in the first quarter, but the feel of the game shifted when freshman Donovyn Hunter drained a three-pointer, sparking a back-and-forth battle that persisted until the final buzzer. The initial half witnessed five lead changes with the Wildcats emerging from the first 20 minutes up 29-24

Freshman guard Kennedie Shuler emerged as a standout performer, leading the Beavers in scoring during the first quarter with five points in just three minutes. Shuler's contributions on both offense and defense proved pivotal, as she finished the game with nine points and three assists. The freshman ran the point for a career-best 30 minutes and gave away just two turnovers against a physical Arizona team.

“Kennedie might have been the player of the game with her overall impact and how important that was,” Rueck said. “I loved the way she got us into our offense. She played 30 minutes in this game against Arizona pressure and only had two turnovers. I liked her energy and I liked her leadership on the floor.”

The third quarter saw Blacklock scoring six consecutive points, preceded by two from Shuler, as the Beavers concluded the quarter with a commanding 14-2 run against the Wildcats. Blacklock ended the game with nine points and two rebounds.

