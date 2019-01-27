BeaversEdge.com

PULLMAN, Wash. – The No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team wrapped up a road sweep of the Washington schools with a 52-35 win over Washington State Sunday afternoon in Pullman, Wash.

“Washington State is a team that usually scores easily, so we focused hard defensively coming into this game,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We needed to make them uncomfortable on their home floor. I thought our defensive effort and energy was outstanding today and all weekend. I thought they defended us well, but our defense was able to carry us. I was really happy for our team to win a game this way.”

Mikayla Pivec led the way, going 9-for-12 from the floor to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block.

Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum put up nine points, with all of them coming in the second half. Sophomore Taya Corosdale pulled down 11 rebounds, while senior Katie McWilliams finished with seven boards. Senior Joanna Grymek finished with seven points on 3-for-5 shooting.

As a team, the Beavers held Washington State to 25.5 percent shooting from the floor, and 17.6 percent from 3-point range. Oregon State held a 41-39 edge in rebounds, and out-scored the Cougars 32-14 on points in the paint.

The Beavers took an 8-7 lead into the game’s first media timeout, before using an 8-0 run to head to the second quarter up 16-7.

The Cougars cut the edge to four early in the second frame, but the Oregon State defense clamped down from there, as the Beavers held WSU scoreless for over six minutes of action to stretch the lead to double-figures. Oregon State headed to the break up 23-15.

Pivec went 6-for-6 from the floor in the first half to head to the locker room with 13 points.

The Beavers added to their lead in the third, using an 8-0 run to go ahead by 18, before heading to the closing frame leading 41-28.

Oregon State took a 10-point lead into the final media timeout, on its way to a 17-point win.

The Beavers are back at home Friday for a matchup with Colorado. That game is slated to tip at 7 p.m.