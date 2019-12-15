Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD

CORVALLIS – The No. 4 Oregon State women’s basketball team improved to 9-0 to start the season, as the Beavers took down Utah State 75-46 Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum.

“What a great crowd tonight,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I love the way we started. I thought our team was well prepared, and then Utah State adapted well as the game went along. Our defense was strong all night, and we rebounded well. I loved our effort, and we’re excited to head off to Maui.”

The Beavers’ start is one win short of the best opening to a season in program history, trailing only the 2014-15 squad that began the year with 10 consecutive victories.

Senior Mikayla Pivec filled the stat sheet yet again, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. She shot 6-for-8 from the floor in the contest. Freshman Taylor Jones tallied a double-double, going 7-for-11 from the floor to record 14 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks.

Destiny Slocum scored 17 points and dished out six assists, while Kennedy Brown finished with seven points, five rebounds and two blocks. Kat Tudor notched nine points.

Oregon State shot 48.2 percent from the floor while holding Utah State (3-7) to 27.0 percent shooting. The Beavers out-rebounded the Aggies 51-30.

The Aggies scored the first bucket of the game, but the Beavers answered with seven-straight points to jump in front. Oregon State headed to the first media timeout in front 19-7, on its way to a 24-11 edge at the end of the first.

The Beavers extended the advantage to 20 mid-way through the second period, but Utah State was able to battle back to get within 12. Oregon State headed to the break up 40-22.

Oregon State continued to control the game in the third quarter, remaining up 18 at the media break. OSU took a 61-39 lead into the closing frame and held on from there to take the win by 29.

The Beavers will head to Hawai’i this week to host the fourth annual Maui Jim Maui Classic. Oregon State will face Northern Arizona Wednesday and BYU Thursday.

