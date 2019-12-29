Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

CORVALLIS – The No. 3 Oregon State women’s basketball team finished nonconference play undefeated, as the Beavers took down CSU Bakersfield 69-50 Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

“It was wonderful to be back in Gill, what an awesome crowd,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We’re pleased with the win of course – Bakersfield was very scrappy and played a good game. They have a lot of fun ahead of them as the season progresses. For our team, I like the way we rebounded today. We had some great moments. Excited for this team to finish 12-0 in nonconference, that’s pretty special and we’re excited for Pac-12 play to begin.

With the win, the Beavers open the season 12-0, as they get ready to open conference action next week.

Freshman Taylor Jones recorded her fourth double-double of the season, going for 16 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks. Senior Mikayla Pivec also tallied a double-double, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, to go with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Kat Tudor hit three 3-pointers to tally 13 points, while Destiny Slocum put up nine points and nine assists. Kennedy Brown went for seven points on 3-for-5 shooting.

As a team, the Beavers shot 50 percent from the floor, compared to 29 percent for CSU Bakersfield. Oregon State also held a 47-32 advantage in rebounds.

The teams went back and forth through the first five minutes, with Oregon State taking a 7-6 advantage into the first media timeout. The Beavers headed to the second up 16-12.

Oregon State scored the first nine points of the second quarter to go in front by double-figures. The Beavers held the Roadrunners to two second-quarter points on their way to a 34-14 halftime lead.

Jones nearly completed a double-double in the opening 20 minutes, going for 10 points and nine rebounds.

Oregon State led by 22 after three quarters and continued to control the game from there, taking the win by 19.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 play on Friday when Utah visits Gill Coliseum.