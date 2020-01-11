PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Mikayla Pivec scored the game-winning basket with 1.4 seconds on the clock to lift No. 3 Oregon State to a 63-61 win over No. 18 Arizona Friday evening in Tucson, Ariz.

“We knew Arizona was going to come out with a great fight,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “That’s why they have been able to do everything they have done this year. I thought we executed well, but they did a good job of making things tough for us. Mikayla has a knack for making big plays in big moments, and that’s what she did today. She made a big-time shot for us in a big moment. This was a great team win for us.”

The Beavers’ 15-straight victories is the longest winning streak in program history, and Oregon State joins UCLA as the only remaining undefeated teams in the nation. OSU also snapped Arizona’s streak of 13-straight home wins. The Wildcats’ last two home losses have come to Oregon State.

Pivec finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Freshman Taylor Jones went for 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Destiny Slocum tallied 13 points and six assists. Kat Tudor rounded out four Beavers in double-figures with 10 points.

The Beavers shot 43.2 percent from the floor, while the Wildcats shot 41 percent. OSU also held a 38-27 advantage on the boards.

Oregon State got off to a strong start, scoring the first seven points of the game on its way to a 13-9 lead at the game’s first media break. The Beavers headed to the second quarter in front 19-15.

