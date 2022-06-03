Oregon State WBB: Beavers Officially Add Freshman Martha Pietsch

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team has added freshman guard Martha Pietsch to its roster for the 2022-23 season, head coach Scott Rueck announced Friday.

“I am excited to announce the addition of Martha Pietsch to our program,” Rueck said. “She is a highly skilled guard who brings experience competing at a high level on the international stage. She is a true competitor, a leader, and is a goal oriented individual. Martha is high capacity, an excellent student, and is of the highest character. I feel honored to add another outstanding role model to Beaver Nation and the Oregon State community."

Pietsch, who hails from Berlin, has been part of the German National Team system at multiple levels. She competed in the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships, averaging 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest at the event. Her tournament was highlighted by a 17-point showing against France in the group phase, as she shot 7-for-12 from the floor in the contest.

The guard currently plays for Freiburg in the German DBBL. She has appeared in five contests during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring six points in her team’s matchup with Osnabrueck. Pietsch is slated to compete for the German U20 squad this summer.

“I chose Oregon State because I felt comfortable right after talking with Coach Rueck, and I share the philosophy he has regarding playing basketball,” Pietsch said. “Although I haven’t known him for long, it feels like I know him well already. After meeting the team and getting to spend some time at Oregon State I am even more confident in my decision to become a Beaver.”

Pietsch will be joined this fall fellow incoming freshmen Raegan Beers, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford and Timea Gardiner, as well as transfers Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron.