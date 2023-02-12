PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LOS ANGELES – Oregon State forced overtime after being behind for over 30 minutes of Sunday’s game at USC, but late looks refused to fall in a 60-56 loss on the road.

Raegan Beers led the Beavs with her 11th double-double of the season, scoring 18 points with 16 rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was in double figures yet again with 12 points. AJ Marotte made multiple key baskets and 3-of-4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

The game opened as a defensive battle, with both teams combining for 10 points in the first five minutes. USC went on a 7-0 run to take a 13-4 lead with 3:37 left, but the Beavs battled back with a 5-0 spurt to end the period down 15-10. Adlee Blacklock splashed a three and Yeaney hit a jumper to steady the Beavers.

OSU pulled within two in the second quarter at 21-19 after a three from Lily Hansford and two free throws from Jelena Mitrovic. USC countered with a 10-3 run, expanding the lead out to nine with baskets from four players. Beers closed the gap to 31-24 on late free throws to keep the Beavs in touch heading into the break.

After trading baskets to open the third, Beers and Marotte cut the deficit down to three. The freshmen got it started with three the old-fashioned way, finishing through the contact and making a free throw. Then the sophomore found herself with space at the top of the key and drained a triple to make it 35-32.

The defensive battle returned late in the third with both teams held scoreless for 3:38. Yeaney ended the drought with a pull-up jumper that cut the deficit to 42-39. A free throw for USC made it 43-39 after three.

The Beavers took the lead in the fourth quarter. Down 47-41, OSU went on a 10-0 run to take a four-point lead. Shalexxus Aaron scored the first five with a three and fast break layup against her old team. Then, Beers converted a layup for the lead and the Beavs used three free throws to add on. After a USC comeback, Beers made another key basket to help force OT.

Overtime proved to be tougher for the Beavs to finish baskets. OSU got looks at the rim that didn’t go down and USC made just enough baskets late to go up three before holding on to knock off the Beavers.

The Beavs continue their road trip next week at Washington. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. tip with a broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.

OSU Athletics