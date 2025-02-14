Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To Gonzaga In OT

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Weekend Preview: Beaver Baseball | Scouting Report: OLB Bleu Dantzler | WATCH: Beaver Baseball Previews 2025 | 2024 Recap + 2025 Preview: RB | Robb Akey Joins Staff | Film Room: RB Skyler Jackson | 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a Signs With OSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State fell 66-62 to Gonzaga in overtime on Thursday despite a dogged defensive effort by OSU

The Beavers led 58-56 with nine seconds left when Sela Heide appeared to cleanly block Yvonne Ejim's shot before a whistle sent the Gonzaga star to the line where she tied the game and sent it to overtime.

Once in OT, the Zags went on a 6-0 run to take a 64-58 lead with 2:12 remaining. The Beavers battled back to get within two on free throws by Kennedie Shuler and a layup from AJ Marotte but couldn't get the final stop after another questionable call sent Ejim to the free throw line again with 15 seconds left.

Marotte was Oregon State's leading scorer with 18 points and played 43 of 45 possible minutes. Tiara Bolden made key play after key play with 16 points and two steals.

Once again, Catarina Ferreira found a way to make an impact when her shot wasn't falling with a team-best 10 rebounds and three steals. Heide and Kelsey Rees each pulled down seven boards.

MORE: Scouting Report: QB Tristan Ti'a | WR Coach Hotboard V1.0 | Kefense Hynson Hired By Tampa Bay | Film Room: OL Noah Thomas | BeaversEdge Scouting Report: OL Jake Normoyle

The overtime was OSU's sixth of the season and second against Gonzaga. The NCAA record for overtimes in a season is seven (Houston, 2019) and the previous Beaver record was four in two different seasons.

Oregon State has a week off before senior weekend on February 20 and 22. The Beavs take on Santa Clara on Thursday and San Diego on Saturday with every game being a crucial one in the battle for WCC Tournament seeding.

OSU Athletics