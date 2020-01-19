PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The No. 8 Oregon State women's basketball team battled No. 3 Stanford down to the wire, but the Cardinal took a 61-58 win Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

"We played really hard today," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "We came out ready to play, and we were hitting shots early on. I loved our energy, and the crowd was phenomenal. We fought to the bitter end, and I'm really proud of this group. We'll go back and see what worked and what didn't. We'll look back and get better."

Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 26 points on 11-for-21 shooting from the floor. Mikayla Pivec continued her run of scoring in double-figures every game this season, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds.

Taylor Jones and Kat Tudor tallied six points apiece. Kennedy Brown recorded a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Beavers move to 16-2 on the season and 4-2 in Pac-12 play. Stanford sits 16-2 on the year and 5-1 in conference action.

The Beavers scored the first seven points of the game, on their way to an early 13-2 advantage. The Cardinal answered with a 7-0 run, but Oregon State ended the first in front 21-16.

Oregon State scored eight unanswered points in opening minutes of the second to bring the lead back to double-figures. Stanford responded with back-to-back triples, as the Beavers headed to the media break in front 31-27. The Cardinal proceeded to briefly go ahead, but Oregon State headed to the locker room up 36-34.

Slocum had 21 points at the intermission.

Stanford went back in front by four at the third-quarter media break. The two sides went back-and-forth throughout the period, with the Cardinal heading to the closing frame up 44-42.

Aleah Goodman knocked down a triple to put the Beavers in front 51-46 two minutes into the fourth. The two teams headed to the game's final media break level at 52.

The Beavers had a final chance to level the score as the clock ran down, but the attempt from long range was off target as the Cardinal locked down the win.

Oregon State Athletics